Sunrise Clinical Services Launches Innovative Veterans Program in Irvington, New Jersey

Honoring Those Who Served — Join Us for the Launch of Our Veterans Program

New initiative offers comprehensive mental health care, recovery services, and support services for veterans; launching May 26 in Irvington, NJ.

No nation can truly thrive while those who defended it are left without care, dignity, or hope. Through this program, we honor their sacrifice with concrete actions.” — Mohammed Naeem

IRVINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to address the critical needs of veterans, Sunrise Clinical Services is proud to announce the launch of its Veterans Program, a comprehensive initiative designed to support the health and well-being of those who have served the nation. This program will be unveiled at a special event scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 10:30 AM, at the organization's headquarters located at 22 Ball Street, Irvington, NJ 07111.The event will bring together community leaders, healthcare professionals, veterans and their families, as well as elected officials and representatives from nonprofit organizations and veterans' organizations, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of services dedicated to this population. Mohammed Naeem, founder and president of the Sunrise Group of Companies, emphasized the organization’s commitment by stating, “No nation can truly thrive while those who defended it are left without care, dignity, or hope. Through this program, we honor their sacrifice with concrete actions.”The Veterans Program at Sunrise Clinical Services will offer a wide range of essential services, including:- Comprehensive Mental Health Support: Specialized care to address emotional and psychological challenges.- Substance Use and Recovery Services:Programs designed to help veterans overcome addiction.- Case Management and Care Coordination: Navigation through the healthcare system to ensure that every veteran receives the appropriate care.- Family Support Resources:Initiatives to engage and support veterans' families.- Benefits Guidance: Assistance in accessing available resources and benefits.This event is free and open to the public, inviting everyone to participate and show their support for the veteran community. As Sunrise Clinical Services is committed to providing compassionate and quality care, this new initiative represents a step forward in the pursuit of holistic well-being for those who have defended our freedom.About Sunrise Clinical ServicesSunrise Clinical Services is dedicated to providing integrated health and wellness solutions, focusing on making a positive impact in the communities it serves. With a strong commitment to delivering high-quality care, Sunrise seeks to improve the quality of life for individuals and families in vulnerable situations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.