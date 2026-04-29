Influential Women Profiles Susan Thurston-Hamerski, MALS: Communications Planner advancing public health storytelling

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Communications Leader Blends Creativity, Data, and Collaboration to Strengthen Communities and Drive Lasting ImpactSt. Paul, Minnesota — Susan Thurston-Hamerski, MALS, is an award-winning communications leader known for her ability to merge the art of storytelling with strategic vision to advance public health initiatives. As a Planner Principal for Communications at the Minnesota Department of Health, she leads efforts that promote healthier lifestyles and strengthen communities across the state.In her role with the Office of Statewide Health Improvement Initiatives (OSHII), Susan develops and implements communication strategies aimed at preventing chronic disease through education, partnerships, and community engagement. Her work is both creative and data-driven, grounded in the belief that storytelling can be a powerful tool for inspiring meaningful behavioral and social change.Susan’s career spans more than 26 years across education, publishing, and public service. She brings a strong foundation in journalism, marketing, and mass communication, which has shaped her holistic approach to leadership and communication. Before her current role, she held key positions at the University of Minnesota, where she led alumni and donor engagement initiatives and taught at the Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Her ability to connect audiences through compelling narratives has been a consistent hallmark of her work.In addition to her institutional roles, Susan has made a lasting impact as an independent editor and writing coach. She has guided numerous authors toward award-winning publications and continues to mentor emerging communicators, helping them refine their voice and share their stories with authenticity and clarity.Susan is also a published author and poet, with her novel Sister of Grendel earning recognition at the Sedona International Film Festival Screenplay Competition. Her creative work reflects a deep appreciation for storytelling as both an art form and a vehicle for exploring complex human experiences. Beyond writing, Susan is an advocate for the arts and actively contributes to her community through service on the board of Illusion Theater, supporting initiatives that promote creativity and social awareness.She attributes her success to a deep commitment to authentic storytelling and her ability to build strong, high-performing teams. Throughout her career, Susan has emphasized the importance of meaningful communication and collaboration, recognizing that lasting impact comes from connecting people, ideas, and purpose in ways that inspire action.Susan has been guided by the advice to never stop learning and to remain curious about how knowledge can be applied to real-world challenges. Her participation in the Fundamentals of Implementation Science in Global Health program at the University of Washington reinforced her commitment to bridging research and practice, ensuring that communication strategies are grounded in evidence and designed for sustainability.For young women entering the fields of editing and grant writing, Susan emphasizes the importance of precision, persistence, and purpose. She encourages developing strong writing and critical thinking skills, building authentic relationships, and understanding the impact that clear, effective communication can have in bringing ideas and research to life.The values that guide Susan in both her professional and personal life include creativity, connection, and authenticity. She believes deeply in the power of words to foster understanding and inspire change. Whether through her professional work, creative writing, or personal interests such as cooking, travel, and literature, she remains committed to nurturing creativity and building meaningful connections.Through her leadership and dedication, Susan Thurston-Hamerski continues to bridge the worlds of communication and public health—elevating voices, strengthening communities, and demonstrating the transformative power of storytelling in driving positive change.Learn More about Susan Thurston-Hamerski:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/susan-thurston-hamerski Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.