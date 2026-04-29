Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors Approved as BBP Industry Expert for Property Management & Vacation Rentals

Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors Approved as BBP Industry Expert for Property Management

This designation aligns with the work we already do every day—helping business owners and buyers evaluate opportunities accurately and make informed decisions based on real market data,” — Michael Shea

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Shea, Business Broker & Partner with Transworld Business Advisors , has been officially approved as a BBP Industry Expert in the Property Management Company sector by Business Brokerage Press, Inc., publisher of the Business Reference Guide (BRG).As a BBP Industry Expert, Shea will contribute industry‑specific insights and expertise for inclusion in the Business Reference Guide, a widely used professional resource for business brokers, buyers, lenders, and valuation professionals.Industry Experts are formally listed in the annual Business Reference Guide and the BusinessRG online Expert Directory, which includes professional contact information and verified industry specialization. Experts also receive complimentary access to the online Business Reference Guide and authorization to use official Industry Expert branding in professional materials.“This designation aligns with the work we already do every day—helping business owners and buyers evaluate opportunities accurately and make informed decisions based on real market data,” said Shea.The recognition reinforces Shea’s specialization in property management businesses and further supports Transworld Business Advisors’ commitment to data‑driven advisory services, professional standards, and informed transaction guidance.About Michael SheaMichael Shea represents the Tampa Florida Transworld office. In business since 2005, he has established a reputation as a trusted business broker across Florida’s key markets- from Tampa to Orlando, Melbourne, and more. Over the past two decades, Michael and his team have closed over $1 Billion in sold business volume and presided over more than 450 transactions. His credentials include the IBBA Certified Business Intermediary, and most recently, the prestigious Certified Exit Planning Advisor(CEPA) credential. He is also a Florida Licensed Real Estate Broker and Business Brokers of Florida Board Certified IntermediaryAbout Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors(TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com

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