Undiagnosed Adult ADHD Drives Burnout, Misdiagnosis and Missed Care, Principium Psychiatry Warns

Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, MD, founder and medical director of Principium Psychiatry Principium Psychiatry

Clinicians explore low-dose ketamine as undiagnosed adult ADHD continues to surface in burnout cases

While ADHD is commonly associated with childhood, millions of adults are undiagnosed and untreated.” — Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Principium Psychiatry

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As awareness of adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) continues to grow, Santa Monica-based Principium Psychiatry is drawing attention to the millions of adults whose symptoms remain undiagnosed, misunderstood or untreated, often contributing to burnout, anxiety, depression and significant impairment at work and at home. In clinical settings, adult ADHD is increasingly being recognized as a broader mental health issue that can shape daily functioning well into adulthood. One treatment that has emerged to support patients is low-dose ketamine, which is increasingly being explored as part of broader care treatment plans for individuals suffering from severe cases of ADHD.“While ADHD is commonly associated with childhood, millions of adults are undiagnosed and untreated,” said Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Principium Psychiatry. “Many adults come in describing burnout, disorganization or depression without realizing that ADHD may be the underlying driver. When that root cause is missed, patients can spend years treating the wrong problem.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , an estimated 15.5 million U.S. adults had a current ADHD diagnosis in 2023, or about 6.0% of the adult population. More than half received that diagnosis in adulthood, and roughly 36.5% were not receiving any treatment. The American Psychiatric Association further highlighted newer research suggesting that many adults remain undiagnosed, with women especially likely to be missed because symptoms are often less overt and more easily mistaken for stress, anxiety or mood disorders.Federal guidance continues to recognize medication and behavioral interventions as core ADHD treatments, with psychotherapy supporting structure and self-regulation. But as the understanding of adult ADHD evolves, clinicians are increasingly shifting toward more personalized models of care.At Principium Psychiatry, Dr. Cohen and his team are seeing increased interest in interventional approaches, including low-dose ketamine, as part of a shift toward more individualized care. As ketamine gains traction in modern psychiatry, clinicians are exploring its role in supporting patients who have not found success with traditional treatment alone.“As care becomes more personalized, we’re expanding the range of tools available to patients,” Dr. Cohen added. “Low-dose ketamine, in particular, has shown meaningful effectiveness for individuals who have not responded to traditional approaches.”As adult ADHD becomes more widely recognized in 2026, Principium Psychiatry points to a broader shift in how mental health conditions are understood and treated. A more comprehensive, patient-centered approach is essential to identifying underlying conditions and delivering care that drives lasting outcomes.About Principium PsychiatryFounded by Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, MD, Principium Psychiatry specializes in the comprehensive treatment of mood and anxiety disorders and provides a full spectrum of psychiatric services, including psychotherapy, psychopharmacology, ketamine therapy, and other advanced interventions. With locations in New York, California, Connecticut and Florida, Principium Psychiatry serves a diverse patient population through personalized, evidence-based care. For more information, visit www.principiumpsychiatry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.