Clark T. Bell, Mike Bullock, and Warren T. Bell Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Mountain West Finalists by EY US

EY US celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future of business

We are honored to be named Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists, reflecting our team’s dedication to advancing sustainable agriculture through science-driven innovation.” — clark Bell

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clark T.Bell, Mike Bullock, and Warren T. Bell of Nano-Yield have been named finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year2026 Mountain West Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates bold leaders who disrupt markets, drive innovation, and build companies that shape the future of business.Selected by an independent panel of judges, Bell, Bullock, and Bell were chosen among a competitive group of finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, company growth, purpose, and long-term value creation.“We are honored to be recognized as finalists for Entrepreneur Of The Year,” said Clark T. Bell, CEO of Nano-Yield. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and our commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture through innovative, science-driven solutions that help growers achieve stronger yields and long-term success. We are grateful to our employees, customers, and partners who have supported our journey and helped us achieve meaningful growth.”Founded in 2014, Nano-Yield is an agricultural technology company pioneering the use of nanotechnology to transform crop performance and sustainability. Its proprietary solutions are designed to improve nutrient delivery at the plant level, enabling farmers to increase yields while reducing environmental impact. Serving a growing network of agricultural partners, Nano-Yield has gained recognition for its science-driven approach and measurable field results. Under the leadership of Clark Bell, Mike Bullock, and Warren Bell, the company continues to scale its impact across modern agriculture, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation crop innovation.The Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. This year’s Mountain West finalists represent Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington across a range of industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, and healthcare.Regional award winners will be announced on Thursday, June 18, 2026, during a special celebration in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Winners will become lifetime members of the Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni community and will advance to national consideration at the Strategic Growth Forumin November.About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Yearhas celebrated more than 11,000 visionary leaders across the United States and expanded to nearly 80 countries worldwide. The program recognizes entrepreneurs who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses. Learn more at ey.com/us/eoy.About EYEY is building a better working world by creating long-term value for clients, people, society, and the planet. Through data, AI, and advanced technology, EY teams help organizations solve complex challenges and shape the future with confidence. For more information, visit ey.com.Media Contact:Alex KoritzKoritz Communicationsalex@koritzpr.com

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