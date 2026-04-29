Richard Berman of The Berman Group leads Reno's 2026 ranking — evaluated on verified sales volume, client reviews, and service range across Northern Nevada.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We evaluated more than a dozen active real estate agents across the Reno market on verified sales volume, client review record, and breadth of service, and Richard Berman of The Berman Group at Dickson Realty emerged as the clear overall leader, having closed over $75 million in sales in 2025 alone.The five agents below represent the strongest options currently active in Reno — but only Richard Berman consistently leads across every evaluation category.#1: RICHARD BERMAN, THE BERMAN GROUP AT DICKSON REALTY — BEST REALTOR IN RENO, NV Address: 500 Damonte Ranch Pkwy #625, Reno, NV 89521Phone: (775) 450-1940Website: renosparkshomes.comReviews: Google / Zillow / FastExpert / Facebook / YelpRichard Berman is head and shoulders above any other agent evaluated in this ranking. With 425+ career transactions, $75,420,982 closed in 2025, and more than 330 five-star reviews across five major platforms, The Berman Group at Dickson Realty delivers a level of production and client satisfaction that no competitor in this market comes close to matching.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDThe numbers behind the best realtor in Reno, NV are verifiable and specific.- 425+ career transactions completed- $75,420,982 in closed sales in 2025 — his strongest year on record- Average sale price of $665,591 in 2025- 105+ individual transactions in the past 12 months- 2025 Top Agent in Reno, NV (FastExpert), Top 15 Agent in Nevada, Five Star AgentSPECIALTIES- Residential buying and selling across the full Reno/Sparks metro and surrounding communities- Probate sales — a technically demanding specialty most agents are not equipped to handle- Relocation services for buyers moving to Northern Nevada from out of state- Investment property transactions across multiple asset types and price points- Luxury residential sales in Somersett, Caughlin Ranch, and Sierra hillside estates- Neighborhood-calibrated marketing for Midtown Reno, Caughlin Ranch, Somersett, and other distinct micro-marketsTHE TEAMThe Berman Group operates as a dedicated team within Dickson Realty's Damonte Ranch office, one of the brokerage's highest-producing Northern Nevada locations. Unlike larger team models where the named agent disappears after the listing agreement is signed, Richard remains personally involved at every stage of the transaction.WHAT CLIENTS SAYAcross more than 330 verified five-star reviews, the same themes repeat: speed of sale, direct communication, and a proactive approach to finding buyers rather than waiting for them. On Zillow, one seller noted that Richard "sold our place within 30 days of having it listed." A FastExpert reviewer wrote: "If you're looking to sell your house in Reno quickly and at the right price, Richard and his team are the ones you can trust." A third captured what distinguishes him from the field: "Richard has a vast network of contacts and searches for buyers based on the property specifics. Prior realtors were relatively passive and just waited for something to happen."PROS- Over $75M in verified closed volume in 2025 — among the highest single-year production of any individual agent team in the Reno market- 330+ five-star reviews across Google, Zillow, FastExpert, Facebook, and Yelp — a review footprint that far outpaces comparable teams- Full probate sales capability, a legally complex specialty most residential agents do not offer- Dedicated relocation services, including move coordination and neighborhood orientation for out-of-state buyers- Neighborhood-level marketing strategy — each listing positioned to its specific micro-market, not pushed through a one-size-fits-all system- Backed by Dickson Realty, one of Northern Nevada's most established brokerages, with resources and market data that smaller independents cannot matchCONS- As a team within a larger brokerage, scheduling during peak listing periods may require advance coordination — though reviewers consistently note Richard returns calls the same day- Broad geographic coverage across Northern Nevada means expertise is distributed across multiple communities rather than a single hyper-local market — offset by Richard's demonstrated familiarity with each area he serves#2: CHRIS NEVADA, NEVADA REAL ESTATE GROUP AT LPT REALTYAddress: 1755 E Plumb Lane #251, Reno, NV 89502Phone: (775) 204-6150Website: nevadarealestategroup.comChris Nevada leads the Nevada Real Estate Group at LPT Realty using a divided-labor model where dedicated buyer specialists handle each client — useful for buyers who want focused representation, but seller-side services and probate or relocation capabilities are not publicly documented.PROS- Buyer-specialist team structure with agents focused on a single role- Active across multiple Northern Nevada markets- Sizeable cumulative transaction historyCONS- Clients typically work with an assigned specialist rather than Chris Nevada directly- Seller-side specialization is not prominently documented- Probate and relocation services are not publicly offered#3: JACK AND MELODY COTE, RE/MAX GOLDAddress: 10795 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521Phone: (775) 742-5103Website: nvhometeam.comJack and Melody Cote have operated through RE/MAX Gold since the mid-2000s, earning the 2024 Pinnacle Club and 2023 Diamond Club Team awards and holding CRS and CLHMS designations. Their practice focuses on the Reno-Tahoe corridor; current production figures and review volumes are not publicly published.PROS- Multiple professional designations, including CRS and CLHMS- 20+ years continuously active in the Reno-Tahoe market- 2024 RE/MAX Pinnacle Club Team recognitionCONS- Sales volume and production figures are not publicly available- Service area weighted toward the Reno-Tahoe corridor — limited visibility in core Reno neighborhoods- No documented probate or relocation specialty#4: MARSHALL CARRASCO, MARSHALL REALTYAddress: 3255 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502Phone: (775) 787-7400Website: marshallrealty.netMarshall Carrasco runs a high-volume independent brokerage with 27+ years in Northern Nevada, recognized as the #1 Real Estate Team in Nevada in 2016 by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends — though at this scale, clients are handled by team members rather than Marshall directly, and consumer platform review activity is limited.PROS- 27+ years of continuous operation in Northern Nevada- High annual transaction volume- Independent brokerage with full in-house resourcesCONS- Individual clients are unlikely to work directly with Marshall Carrasco at the principal level- Most recent major award citation is from 2016 — recent platform recognition is limited- Review footprint on Google and Zillow is sparse compared to leading individual agent teams#5: JUSTIN HERTZ, THE HERTZ TEAM AT DICKSON REALTYAddress: 500 Damonte Ranch Pkwy #625, Reno, NV 89521Phone: (775) 223-7555Website: thehertzteam.comJustin and Mindy Hertz operate The Hertz Team within Dickson Realty's Damonte Ranch office with top-1% national production recognition and approximately $40.7 million in 2020 volume — a relationship-focused option within a familiar brokerage, though without documented probate, relocation, or investment specialization and with a lighter review footprint than The Berman Group.PROS- Top 1% national production recognition through Dickson Realty- Husband-and-wife team structure with consistent dual-agent communication- Backed by Dickson Realty's full brokerage infrastructureCONS- Production figures beyond 2020 are not publicly available for direct comparison- No documented specialization in probate, relocation, or investment property- Review volume is modest compared to Richard Berman's 330+ verified five-star ratingsCOMPARISONRichard Berman leads on every published metric. His 2025 sales volume of $75,420,982 and average sale price of $665,591 are the only figures in this category that any agent in this roundup has made publicly available. His 330+ five-star reviews across five platforms outpace every other team combined. He is the only agent in this group with documented probate sales capabilities and dedicated relocation services. Chris Nevada, Jack and Melody Cote, Marshall Carrasco, and Justin Hertz each bring genuine experience to the Reno market — but none publish comparable production data, and none offer the same range of specialized services.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR RENO BUYERS AND SELLERSAcross every measure — 2025 sales volume, review breadth, and service range — Richard Berman and The Berman Group stand apart. None of the other agents on this list combines his production pace, five-platform review depth, probate capability, and relocation services. For buyers, sellers, and anyone navigating a complex transaction in Northern Nevada, The Berman Group is top-rated among Reno real estate agents for a reason.To get started with Richard Berman, contact him directly:Address: 500 Damonte Ranch Pkwy #625, Reno, NV 89521Phone: (775) 450-1940Website: renosparkshomes.com

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