Colle à moi Addresses Mandatory Clothing Labeling in Care Homes With Personalized Nursing Home Label Set

Clothing labels seem like a small thing, until you realize how much simpler they make daily life for seniors and their families” — Alexe Del Degan

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle à moi, a Canadian personalized identification label manufacturer, is addressing a common but often overlooked challenge faced by families during care home admissions: the mandatory requirement for clothing labeled for seniors and other personal belongings upon admission to long-term care facilities. The company's Nursing Home Label Set, priced at $26.50, provides 148 personalized labels designed to withstand the commercial laundry cycles used in long-term care facilities across Canada.A formal requirement that catches many families off guardMost care facilities and retirement homes in Canada require that every garment and personal item be individually identified upon admission. Without proper labeling, clothing disappears in shared commercial laundry, gets mixed with other residents' belongings, and is lost permanently. For families already navigating the emotional and logistical demands of relocating a parent or loved one, lost clothing adds unnecessary stress and recurring replacement costs."Clothing labels seem like a small thing, until you realize how much simpler they make daily life for seniors and their families," said Alexe Del Degan, Brand Manager at Colle à moi.Labels built for the realities of institutional laundry Colle à moi's Nursing Home Label Set includes 36 stick-on clothing labels and 112 self-adhesive labels for personal belongings. The clothing labels apply directly to care tags and resist repeated washing and drying cycles in commercial machines. The self-adhesive labels can also be used on cloths but covers items beyond clothing: containers, personal care products, and mobility aids. For care home staff, labeled items simplify laundry sorting and make it easier to return misplaced belongings to the correct resident.Growing demand as Canadian families navigate long-term care transitionsThe company reports increasing demand from families seeking labeling solutions for seniors, a segment that has expanded alongside Canada's aging population and rising long-term care admissions. Colle à moi, founded over 10 years ago in Quebec, built its reputation in the children's label market and is now extending that expertise to serve older Canadians and their families. The company uses solvent-free, GREENGUARD-certified inks and offers free shipping across Canada on all identification products.About Colle à moiColle à moi specializes in high-quality name labels that ensure kids’ belongings don’t get lost or mixed up. Our budget-friendly labels are the go-to solution for parents preparing for school or daycare, simplifying the task of identifying items. Whether it’s clothes, lunch boxes, or personal belongings, Colle à moi labels are laundry and dishwasher safe, making them both durable and effortless to use. With more than 10 years of experience, Colle à moi has become Quebec’s #1 brand, trusted by over 100,000 families to withstand the active lives of children.

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