HIP Video Promo Presents: LightlongLife premieres new music video 'Living A Moment' on Music-News.com

LightlongLife's "Living A Moment" Is a Shimmering Reminder to Stop Waiting and Start Living

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those just discovering LightlongLife, the project’s uplifting name offers a glimmer of insight into what visionary Alex Tsaga holds closest to his heart. Just over a decade ago, Tsaga embarked on a retreat deep in the Amazon rainforest, emerging with a calling to explore both within and without. Since then, he has traveled the world in search of harmony and authenticity —living everywhere from the Amazon jungle with shamans to Buddhist temples and honing his musical craft along the way—eventually creating LightlongLife to support his personal summit of mental, spiritual, and physical growth.

With two singles released so far, the project has already resonated with global listeners, garnering thousands of streams across digital platforms. Tsaga’s ethereal soundscapes serve as vessels for transformation and encouragement, capturing the vastness of the human experience while urging listeners to liberate themselves from expectations, limitations, and fear in pursuit of what makes them feel whole. Simultaneously, he represents a full spectrum of emotion in his work, extending the catharsis music has gifted him to those who need it most. Following a string of international festival honors for his previous music video, “Just Like Me,” including a finalist placement at the Music Video Awards, a nomination at the SIMI Music Video Fest, and an honorable mention at the European Music Video Awards, LightlongLife returns with a timely reminder to cherish the beauty of life’s simplest pleasures.

At some point, everyone realizes that “one day they’ll be gone,” leaving behind only a pocketful of memories, either of a life well lived or one marked by regret. In 2019, surrounded by crystal-blue waters, lush flora and fauna, and a vibrant local community, Tsaga felt inspired to share the peace and gratitude he experienced while soaking up the sun in Bali. “I wanted to capture the gratitude I felt…to experience such a magical place,” says Tsaga, “and turn it into music that reminds people how lucky they are to be alive and part of this beautiful world.”

As a result, “Living A Moment” shimmers with reverence, it’s genuine enthusiasm builds from a quiet spark into something all-encompassing. For Tsaga, every moment is a “miracle,” and that’s no exaggeration; even waking up and taking a breath is a blessing in itself. Spacious electronic layers, dreamy synths, reverberating vocals, and driving beat mirror this sense of freedom and boundlessness, while the mix and mastering work of acclaimed producer Nik Trekov, whose credits include collaborations with All Time Low, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, and more, adds an invigorating rush that dissolves hesitation. “I won’t take this all for granted,” Tsaga testifies, beckoning others to follow suit and remember that nothing is promised. As long as there are still dreams to chase, fears to conquer, and hearts to open, there is always space for gratitude to take hold. In other words: let go of fear, live now, and don’t wait.

Directed by Tsaga himself, the “Living A Moment” music video opens with a jarring glimpse into the future, where a graying Tsaga accidentally stumbles upon a lifetime of memories buried under a technological oasis. In an instant, he’s transported to some of the planet’s most breathtaking landscapes, from the surreal glaciers and deep desert gorges of Kazakhstan to the alpine lakes of Switzerland. As he takes in the fresh air, he stands as a confident artist and real person determined to make the most of the “here and now,” finding beauty in what others might overlook as ordinary. Surrounded by such idyll, he feels a radiating sense of peace, as though this is exactly where he’s meant to be. When he leaps from the canyon, spreading his wings and soaring into the open sky, it becomes a powerful symbol of release, a visual affirmation that anyone can face their own fate and live fully—starting now.

More LightlongLife at HIP Video Promo

More LightlongLife on Instagram

More LightlongLife on YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.