Mexican Fugitive Captured Following DPS Traffic Stop in Loving Co. (West Texas Region)

MENTONE – An illegal immigrant wanted for rape in Mexico was taken into custody following a traffic stop by a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper in Loving Co. last week.

On April 24, 2026, at approximately 7:50 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a red Chevrolet pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed along County Road 300 in Mentone, Texas. During the traffic stop, the Trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, leading to the discovery of marijuana and a firearm inside the vehicle. Through further investigation, it was also discovered that the driver, Pedro Alberto Badillo Rivera, 23, was an illegal immigrant from Mexico and was wanted by Mexican authorities for rape.

Badillo Rivera was arrested and booked into the Winkler Co. Detention Center without incident.

This case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and remains an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.

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(DPS – West Texas Region)