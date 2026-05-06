FlexWage and Wyzia Partner to Deliver Earned Wage Access to U.S. Workers via Zelle®

FlexWage & Wyzia Logos

Wyzia FastPay, powered by FlexWage OnDemand Pay, enables instant wage access, direct to employees’ bank accounts.

Partnering with FlexWage combines instant wage access with a seamless employee experience through Zelle®.” — Glen Sgambati, President, Wyzia

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlexWage Solutions, the pioneer of employer-integrated Earned Wage Access (EWA) and Wyzia, a real-time payments company with over 15 years of experience and billions of dollars processed annually, today announced a strategic partnership to provide U.S. workers with instant access to earned wages via Zelle FastPay combines FlexWage’s employer-funded EWA model with Wyzia’s payment capabilities to deliver a faster, more familiar way for employees to access their earned wages. By delivering funds directly into employees’ bank accounts, the solution removes unnecessary steps and increases trust, making it easier for employees to use the benefit when they need it most.Through the partnership:• Employees receive earned wages instantly in their existing bank accounts via Zelle• No separate wallets, no rerouting of direct deposit, and no extra steps• FastPay delivers a co-branded experience powered by FlexWage OnDemand Pay• Wyzia will offer FastPay to its current and future clients“We’ve built Wyzia around one simple idea: payments should move as fast as the businesses that depend on them,” said Glen Sgambati, President of Wyzia Financial USA. “Partnering with FlexWage brings that capability to more businesses, combining instant wage access with a seamless employee experience through Zelle.”Unlike third-party funded or direct-to-consumer (D2C) models, FlexWage’s patented, employer-integrated model guarantees that all wage access is based on earned income, funded by the employer, and reconciled through payroll. There are no loans, no credit checks, and no repayment risk. This structure supports accurate calculations, accurate wage statements, and alignment with changing regulatory expectations.“Speed alone is not enough,” said Frank Dombroski, Founder and CEO of FlexWage. “Employers need solutions that are compliant, sustainable, and aligned with how payroll works. FastPay delivers immediate access to earned wages through a trusted channel like Zelle, while ensuring employers can offer a program that is responsible, easy to manage, and built for long term success.”FastPay is designed to be easy to implement, with no disruption to existing payroll processes and no need to reroute direct deposits or introduce additional systems or risk. This allows employers to offer a modern financial wellness benefit without adding operational complexity.As competition for talent increases, employers are seeking benefits that support employees’ financial stability and improve retention. By providing real-time access to earned wages via a familiar, trusted payment method, FastPay helps employers stay competitive while delivering meaningful value to their workforce.About FlexWage SolutionsFlexWage helps employers attract, engage, and retain employees with financial wellness benefit solutions. Its OnDemand Pay solution is an employer-funded, regulatory-compliant Earned Wage Access (EWA) program that enables employees to access earned wages between pay cycles without loans or credit risk. Founded in 2009, FlexWage invented and patented EWA. Learn more at flexwage.com FlexWage Media Contactpress@flexwage.com888.754.8866About WyziaWyzia powers real-time payments for businesses that can't afford downtime. With 15+ years of experience, Wyzia gives gaming operators, merchants, and enterprise platforms instant payments, risk monitoring, and fraud prevention, all through a single API. A trusted ZelleNetwork Partner, Wyzia helps businesses move money instantly, securely, and at scale. Learn more at wyzia.com and visit us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/wyzia-financial/ Wyzia Media ContactEmail: sbutt@wyziafinancial.com

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