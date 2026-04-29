Author Stacy Winsett Featured on Inside Personal Growth Podcast

Book cover of From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith by Stacy Winsett — a leadership memoir on resilience, moral courage, and servant leadership. Stacy Winsett — author, speaker, and leadership advisor on trauma-informed leadership, moral courage, and servant leadership.

Acclaimed Leadership Author Joins Greg Voisen on the Long-Running Personal Development Podcast

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacy Winsett, author of From Ashes to Influence : Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith, is the featured guest on a new episode of the Inside Personal Growth podcast, hosted by Greg Voisen.Inside Personal Growth is one of the longest-running personal development podcasts in the world, with over 1,300 episodes spanning 19 years and reaching approximately 4 million listeners. The show has featured bestselling authors, thought leaders, and innovators across business, wellness, spirituality, and leadership."Stacy's story is exactly the kind of conversation our audience connects with," says host Greg Voisen. "She's not offering theory — she's offering lived experience, and that's what makes her message so powerful."Episode Highlights:- Winsett's personal story of loss, resilience, and reinvention- Why the "strong leader" archetype is failing modern organizations- How faith and vulnerability became her greatest leadership tools- Advice for executives navigating career transitions and life's second acts- The story behind writing From Ashes to InfluenceThe episode will feature short-form video clips distributed across social media platforms, extending the reach of the conversation to new audiences. These clips will be available on Winsett's YouTube channel, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.From Ashes to Influence is available now on Amazon. An audiobook edition is in production. For more information, visit stacywinsett.com About Stacy WinsettStacy Winsett is a C-suite executive, author, and speaker based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With decades of experience in transit and transportation leadership, she has navigated complex corporate environments while overcoming profound personal adversity. Her debut book, From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith, draws on her journey through grief, resilience, and reinvention to offer a blueprint for leaders who carry the weight of the world on their shoulders. Stacy is the founder of True North HR Solutions and is available for keynote speaking, corporate workshops, and media appearance

From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith | Stacy Winsett | Ep1317

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