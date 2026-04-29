The Good Feet Store Opens in Novato to Support the Local Community and Workforce Live the Life They Love

The Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally-Fitted Arch Supports Expands with Fifth Store in the San Francisco Area

This opening reinforces our commitment to enhancing lives, through job opportunities and by alleviating pain, boosting performance, providing relief from minor discomfort and aiding in recovery.” — Melanie and Steve Fahringer, Good Feet Store franchisees for 25 years

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Feet Store, recognized nationally as the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, announces the opening of their newest location in Novato on April 11th.

“Expanding our reach into Novato means we can support even more individuals to live healthier lives. This opening reinforces our commitment to enhancing lives, through job opportunities and by alleviating pain, boosting performance, providing relief from minor discomfort and aiding in recovery,” said Melanie and Steve Fahringer, experienced Good Feet Store franchisees for 25 years. “The Good Feet Arch Supports aid in fully aligning your kinetic chain, from your feet to your knees, hips and back.”

Situated at 104 Vintage Way, Suite D-3, the Novato store is one of over 300 locations open globally and part of a strategic growth initiative that stands to open approximately 35 locations in 2026. As with all the brand’s stores, the Novato location offers customers a free, no-obligation personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

“Everything is connected,” said Pamela Mehta, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and founder of Resilience Orthopedics in San Jose. “Oftentimes people with low back pain, knee pain, or hip pain don’t even recognize that it’s actually coming from the poor support they have in their feet.

To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit the company’s website at https://www.goodfeet.com/

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About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.com.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit https://mprbrands.com/

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