CareerHub Launches AI-Powered Platform That Matches Job Seekers to Roles Using Their Resume Instead of Keywords

New platform addresses inefficiencies in job search including irrelevant results & multi-location limitations.

Job search hasn’t fundamentally changed in decades. We built CareerHub to improve the entire process, and to give every user a personalized AI assistant that helps guide their search.” — Raymond French, COO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareerHub .com today announced the official launch of its next-generation career platform designed to transform how job seekers and employers connect. Unlike traditional job boards that rely heavily on keyword searches and job titles, CareerHub uses artificial intelligence to analyze a candidate’s real experience and match them with roles they are qualified for.CareerHub’s AI-powered Digital Profile and personalized Career Assistant, JuliePaul, work together to give every job seeker a smarter, more guided experience throughout their job search. CareerHub has built and operates its own proprietary AI-driven matching and Career Assistant technology, including its models, training, and core systems. As a result, the company maintains full ownership of its platform intelligence while ensuring user data remains private, secure, and separate from public AI systems.The global launch, featuring millions of jobs and indexing millions more daily, comes at a time when both job seekers and recruiters are increasingly frustrated with outdated job-search and hiring processes. Candidates spend hours sorting through irrelevant listings, running multiple searches across different locations, and still missing opportunities that align with their experience and interest. Meanwhile, employers face large volumes of unqualified applicants.CareerHub addresses these challenges by shifting the foundation of job search from keyword-based queries to experience-based matching - while also solving one of the most overlooked inefficiencies in modern job search: multi-location discovery.Early users report spending 2.5 hours daily searching for jobs on traditional platforms versus about 25 minutes on CareerHub—demonstrating a major leap in efficiency. This significant improvement is driven by resume-based job matching, multi-location search, and CareerHub’s Digital Profiles.“Job search hasn’t fundamentally changed in decades,” said Raymond French, co-Founder of CareerHub. “People are still forced to guess keywords, run the same search repeatedly for different cities, and waste time filtering through results that don’t fit. We built CareerHub to improve the entire process, and to give every user a personalized AI assistant that helps guide their career decisions.”The platform introduces several key innovations:• Resume-Based Job Search – Users can search for jobs using their resume, enabling the system to understand skills, experience, and career trajectory rather than relying on keyword inputs• Multi-Location Search Intelligence – CareerHub allows users to search across multiple geographic areas simultaneously, eliminating the need to run repetitive searches city-by-city and reducing time spent hunting for relevant roles• AI Career Assistant – Every user is supported by a user-specific intelligent assistant that provides insights, recommendations, and guidance throughout their job search journey• AI-Powered Digital Profiles – CareerHub builds dynamic professional profiles that evolve over time, helping users better present their experience and improve job alignment• Match Score Technology – Every job is scored based on alignment with the candidate’s background, giving users immediate insight into their fit before applying• Modern Professional Networking – Users can connect, share, and engage in a platform designed for meaningful professional interactionBy combining experience-based matching, multi-location search capabilities, and personalized AI guidance, CareerHub significantly reduces the time and friction traditionally associated with job hunting, enabling users to discover more relevant opportunities faster and get hired quicker.For employers, CareerHub will provide improved candidate targeting and deeper insights into applicant pools, helping reduce time-to-hire and increase match quality.To learn more or join the platform, visit:Media & Investment ContactRaymond FrenchCOO and Co-Founder, CareerHubLegal and Investment: Legal@CareerHub.comWebsite: https://www.CareerHub.com

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