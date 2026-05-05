Hairmax Lumina™ Laser Hair Growth Device Earns Top Honor from AskMen Grooming Awards

AskMen Grooming Award Winner - Best Hair Loss Solution

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax, a pioneer and global leader in laser hair growth technology, today announced that the Hairmax Lumina™ Laser Hair Growth Device, has been recognized as a top hair loss solution in the AskMen Grooming Awards. AskMen is a leading men’s lifestyle destination, helping men discover new products and trends while offering guidance on grooming, fitness, and more.Hair loss affects millions of men and women, with androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern hair loss, being the most common cause. This recognition from AskMen reinforces Hairmax Lumina™ as a trusted, high-performance solution for those seeking an effective, at-home treatment for thinning hair Low level laser therapy is the only FDA cleared, non-drug treatment for androgenetic alopecia. Building on this foundation, Lumina represents the next generation of Hairmax innovation, delivering advanced performance with enhanced comfort and design. Hairmax devices are backed by decades of clinical research and multiple FDA clearances, reinforcing their position as some of the most validated and trusted laser hair growth solutions available today.Engineered for individuals who expect more from their hair growth technology, Lumina delivers clinically proven red light laser therapy in just 7 minutes per treatment, the fastest in its class. Powered by 272 medical-grade lasers, it delivers consistent, targeted light energy to the scalp to stimulate hair follicles, helping reverse thinning and promote fuller, thicker hair. The device also features Cool Comfort Technology to enhance airflow and maintain a comfortable treatment experience, along with a lightweight, cordless, hands-free design that fits seamlessly into any routine.“Being recognized by AskMen is especially meaningful, as hair loss is a common concern that affects most individuals at some point in their lives,” said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax. “With Lumina, we have combined clinical strength with an elevated user experience, delivering powerful results in a way that is faster, more comfortable, and easier to use than ever before.”While this recognition highlights Lumina’s relevance for men, the device is designed for both men and women experiencing thinning hair due to hereditary and age-related factors.With Lumina, Hairmax reinforces its position as the leader in laser hair growth technology, setting a new benchmark for performance, speed, and user experience.The Lumina hair growth device is now available at Hairmax.com.About Hairmax:HairmaxInternational, LLC is a global leader in hair growth and restoration solutions, dedicated to transforming lives through cutting-edge innovation and technology. Since pioneering laser hair growth technology in 2000, Hairmax has achieved eight FDA clearances and remains the most clinically studied laser hair growth brand, backed by seven clinical studies. Hairmax laser devices are manufactured to the highest quality standards, with ISO certification, GMP compliance, and 14 medical device licenses worldwide. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care products, and supplements, all designed to restore confidence and support every step of the hair growth journey. Learn more at www.hairmax.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.