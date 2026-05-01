Medici Royal Artifacts and Celebrity Memorabilia Hit the Auction Block

Pope Pius IX 18K, Bloodstone Crucifix Watch From Napoleon III Michael Jackson Victory Tour Worn Fedora (Grammy Museum) 1.26ct GIA Natural Fancy Vivid Greenish Blue Diamond Ring

FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An unparalleled auction event, Medici Royal Family Secret Collection Auction & More - brings to market an extraordinary collection of historically significant artifacts, iconic celebrity owned items, one-of-a-kind experiences, real estate and world-class luxury assets.Presented by Kruse GWS Auctions, this highly anticipated sale will take place on May 2nd, 2026 beginning at 10:00am PST, offering collectors, museums, investors, and connoisseurs a rare opportunity to acquire pieces of exceptional provenance, craftsmanship, and cultural importance. The Medici Royal Family is known for being not only successful business entrepreneurs and philanthropists but have a vast love for culture, religion, fashion and pop culture, which is widely represented in this secret collection.This curated auction features a remarkable selection of treasures from the Royals dating back to the 14th Century, as well as other cultural treasures. The sale includes an impressive array of museum-quality fine jewelry valued in the millions, as well as an extensive offering of gold and silver coins sourced from across the globe, several are hundreds of years old.A highlight of the event is a collection of luxury investment grade timepieces with a combined value exceeding $10 million, representing the pinnacle of horological innovation and design. Further elevating the significance of this auction is a selection of royal family antiques and historically important objects, including an extraordinary 18K yellow gold and bloodstone tetramorph crucifix pocket watch gifted to Pope Pius IX by Emperor Napoleon III - a piece that embodies both artistic mastery and historical legacy. It is a historic treasure.In addition to tangible collectibles, the auction includes exclusive real estate holdings owned by the Medici family, featuring properties located throughout the world, including a coveted beachfront property on Costa Smeralda, Italy - one of the Mediterranean’s most prestigious coastal destinations.Bridging history with modern cultural iconography, the sale also presents rare entertainment memorabilia, including Michael Jackson’s Victory Tour Swarovski crystal glove and fedora, both previously exhibited at the Grammy Museum, offering collectors a unique connection to one of the most influential performers of all time. Another highlight are the earrings worn by Cardi B. on her album cover.The auction also includes earrings worn by Angelina Jolie, A watch gifted by Frank Sinatra and shoes worn by Nicholas Cage in the film ‘Face Off.’ This landmark auction represents a convergence of history, luxury, and investment opportunity, bringing together assets of enduring value and global significance. Each lot has been carefully selected to reflect a legacy of excellence, making this event a defining moment for collectors seeking truly exceptional acquisitions.Auction Date & Time:Saturday, May 2nd, 2026Live auction begins at 10:00am PSTFor full catalog and registration details, visit bid.gwsauctions.com.ABOUT KRUSE GWS AUCTIONS:Kruse GWS Inc. is a world-record breaking auction house specializing in Entertainment Memorabilia, Fine Jewelry, Master Timepieces, Royal Artifacts, Real Estate, Luxury Automobiles, Whiskey/Spirits, NFTs, and NFT appraisals.Founder Dame Brigitte Kruse is the first auctioneer to be knighted by a Royal Family, the first female auctioneer to set a Guinness World Record and is a member of the Forbes Los Angeles Business Council. The auction house continues to be featured in the world-wide press. Brigitte Kruse built the world’s first NFT marketplace with a live auction feature. The globally respected auction house has been featured around the world for sales of such notable items as Elvis Presley’s personal jet, Marilyn Monroe’s famous black dress, Marlon Brando’s historic Rolex watch, Italian Renaissance philosopher Machiavelli’s estate in Florence, Italy, and the 14th century celadon bowl owned by the last Empress of Vietnam.Media Contact:Kruse GWS, Inc.Brigitte Kruse (702) 580-3364Bid.gwsauctions.com

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