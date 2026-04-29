Rabbit Creek Market Grows Into 18,000 Square Feet of Antiques, Collectibles, and Curated Finds in Tallahassee

Rabbit Creek Market in Tallahassee, Florida expands to 18,000 sq. ft., creating more space for antiques, collectibles, vendors, and unique marketplace finds.

This expansion gives us the room to welcome more vendors, more inventory, and more customers who love discovering something special.” — Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbit Creek Market, a well-known destination for antiques, collectibles, and unique finds in Tallahassee, Florida, has announced a significant expansion of its retail space from 15,000 to 18,000 square feet. The growth adds 3,000 square feet of new vendor and shopping space to one of North Florida’s most established antiques and collectibles marketplaces.

The expanded footprint allows Rabbit Creek Market to accommodate additional vendors, a broader range of inventory, and a more spacious shopping experience for customers who visit in search of antiques, vintage goods, and collectible treasures. As a multi-vendor marketplace, the additional space opens new opportunities for dealers and collectors throughout the region to showcase their offerings under one roof.

Located at 2811 Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee, Rabbit Creek Market has served the local community as a go-to source for Antiques & Collectibles, drawing shoppers from across the Tallahassee area and beyond. The marketplace’s format brings together a wide variety of vendors, making it a consistent destination for customers looking for one-of-a-kind items, antique furniture, vintage décor, and specialty collectibles.

The expansion reflects both the marketplace’s growing vendor base and the sustained interest from customers who value the variety and discovery-driven experience that only a large-format antiques market can offer. With more floor space now available, Rabbit Creek Market is well positioned to serve more vendors and welcome more shoppers throughout the year.

A Message From the Owner

“This expansion is something we’ve worked toward as our vendor community and our customer base have both continued to grow. Going from 15,000 to 18,000 square feet means we can offer more space to the dealers and collectors who make this marketplace what it is, and a better experience for every shopper who walks through our doors. We’re proud of what Rabbit Creek Market has become, and we’re excited to keep building on that,” said Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

About Rabbit Creek Market

Rabbit Creek Market is a multi-vendor antiques and collectibles marketplace located at 2811 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308. The marketplace brings together a diverse range of vendors offering antiques, vintage goods, and collectibles, making it a recognized shopping destination for the Tallahassee community and the surrounding North Florida region.

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