Giulia Deamina Launches Fashion Revolution Vol. 2 Exploring Dopamine Dressing for Kids

Cover of Fashion Revolution Vol. 2 Giulia Deamina photographed by Studio Bandiera Photography

Educational toolkit for children ages 6 to 12 introduces the Fashion Alphabet, sustainable style, and the science behind everyday fashion choices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the launch of her debut earlier this year, international fashion editor Giulia Deamina announces Fashion Revolution Vol. 2: The Neuroscience of Fashion, expanding the project into older childhood with a new focus on confidence, focus, and self-expression.Where Vol. 1 introduced the youngest readers to fashion through play and drawing, Vol. 2 broadens the scope and the audience. Built for ages 6 to 12, the book moves children through fashion history, sustainable style, and chromotherapy, the science of how color and clothing shape mood and behavior. It also introduces structured frameworks children can use right away, including the 3-3-3 wardrobe rule and the 60/30/10 color code. "The second edition welcomes rules as a new tool in the kids' creativity toolbox, allowing them to create, ponder, and learn how to build their own wardrobe," says Deamina.A standout feature is the A-to-Z Fashion Alphabet, which pairs terms such as Korean Fashion, quilting, and the Y-line silhouette with illustrations and coloring pages, introducing children to the vocabulary of contemporary Gen Z fashion. "In the overstimulated world we live in, fashion literacy can instill confidence and independence in kids through dopamine dressing, a positive way to channel focus and creativity," says Deamina.Vol. 2 also brings sustainability into the project for the first time, encouraging young readers to value quality over quantity and to recognize the environmental cost of clothing production. A portion of proceeds continues to support the House of VUU Foundation, founded by Hollywood couture designer Nancy Vuu, whose red-carpet work and philanthropy benefit children and families in need. Deamina is developing Fashion Revolution into a full educational program for schools, with new initiatives in the pipeline across the United States and Canada in collaboration with the foundation.Fashion Revolution Vol. 2 will be available from mid-May 2026 on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major retailers worldwide.About the AuthorGiulia Deamina is an international fashion editor and entrepreneur with over twenty years of experience across the global fashion industry, including work on the runways of Milan, Paris, London, and New York.

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