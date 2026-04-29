Influential Women Profiles Chara Reid: Founder of the Pharmacist Women Networking Association

WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Pharmacy Leadership Through Innovation, Mentorship, and Strategic ImpactWest Chicago, Illinois — Chara Reid Reed is a highly accomplished pharmacy professional with more than 30 years of experience spanning retail, independent, and multi-specialty pharmacy settings. Her career reflects a steady progression from pharmacy technician to executive leadership, marked by a commitment to expanding patient access, driving operational excellence, and empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals.Chara began her journey in pharmacy at the ground level, gaining hands-on experience across chain retail, specialty, and infusion pharmacy environments. Over time, she advanced into leadership roles, ultimately overseeing operations for Illinois’ largest independently owned physician group. In this capacity, she successfully expanded oral oncology programs and managed complex, multi-site pharmacy services—laying a strong foundation for her transition into corporate leadership.She later joined Cencora, where she has held several influential roles supporting group purchasing organization (GPO) strategy, specialty pharmacy operations, and national account management across a range of therapeutic areas. In January 2025, Chara was appointed Senior Director of GPO Strategic Initiatives. In this role, she collaborates with corporate accounts to develop strategies that enhance contract access and support strategic accounts.In addition to her corporate responsibilities, Chara is deeply committed to advancing diversity and inclusion within the pharmacy profession. She serves on the Board of Trustees at Midwestern University and is an active member of the institution’s Multi-Cultural Alumni Council. Through these roles, she advocates for equitable opportunities and supports initiatives that encourage minority students and professionals to pursue leadership paths in healthcare.Chara’s passion for mentorship extends beyond academia. She is the Founder of the Pharmacist Women Networking Association, a dynamic and growing community that provides educational programming and networking opportunities for female pharmacists and pharmacy students. Through this platform, she fosters authentic connections, promotes professional development, and empowers women to navigate and excel in an evolving industry.Throughout her career, Chara attributes much of her success to the relationships she has cultivated. She believes networking is essential—not only for discovering opportunities, but also for learning from others and building meaningful collaborations that drive growth. Her approach emphasizes curiosity, continuous learning, and the ability to recognize and leverage transferable skills.Chara encourages young women entering the field to prioritize self-care while pursuing their ambitions. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining balance, cultivating strong networks, and remaining open to new possibilities. By reframing their experiences and recognizing their strengths, she believes professionals can unlock diverse career opportunities within pharmacy and beyond.Chara also acknowledges the ongoing challenge of balancing work and family life—a reality she navigates as a devoted mother of four. While demanding, she views this challenge as an opportunity to advocate for more flexible and supportive work environments that benefit both individuals and organizations.The values that guide Chara in both her professional and personal life include authenticity, integrity, and intentionality. She strives to lead with purpose, make principled decisions, and remain genuine in all her interactions. Through her leadership, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to growth, Chara Reid continues to make a lasting impact on the pharmacy profession—advancing patient care, supporting colleagues, and inspiring future leaders to reach their full potential.Learn More about Chara Reid:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/chara-reidreed Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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