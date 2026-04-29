Huprich Law Firm Files Suit Against Volvo For Bias, Retaliation, Unsafe Conditions, Wage Violations

Huprich Law Firm Ontario Employment Attorney

Ontario wrongful termination attorney files Volvo warehouse discrimination lawsuit in San Bernardino Superior Court.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HUPRICH LAW FIRM, PC, a California employment lawyer firm with offices in Ontario and Pasadena, has filed a civil lawsuit against Volvo Cars USA, LLC alleging race and disability discrimination, retaliation, workplace safety violations, and wage-related misconduct at the company’s Ontario, California parts distribution warehouse. The case, filed in San Bernardino County Superior Court as Case No. CIVSB2611067, concerns allegations arising from the termination of a former warehouse associate after repeated complaints about workplace conduct, accommodation issues, and unpaid overtime.The lawsuit, which also positions the matter as a Volvo warehouse discrimination lawsuit, was filed on behalf of a former employee who worked for Volvo Cars USA from approximately May 2021 until his termination on October 8, 2025. According to the complaint, the employee performed warehouse duties involving picking, packing, and moving automotive parts using forklifts, power jacks, and electric carts during regular weekday shifts at Volvo’s Ontario facility.According to the complaint, beginning in 2024 the employee experienced escalating mistreatment on the warehouse floor, including repeated verbal threats, intimidation, and unsafe conduct involving coworkers operating motorized carts dangerously close to his body. The filing alleges that he repeatedly reported these incidents to both union and management personnel, identifying specific individuals and requesting intervention, but that management failed to implement meaningful corrective action and instead directed him to continue working under the same conditions.The complaint further alleges that a warehouse manager made repeated race-based remarks, including comments referring to the employee’s music as “white boy” music, suggesting he should listen to country music because he was white, and referring to him by a movie character name because he was one of only a small number of white employees in the warehouse. According to the filing, those remarks occurred in a workplace where the employee believed white workers were treated differently.The lawsuit also alleges disability-related violations. According to the complaint, the employee disclosed that he has ADHD and explained that music helped him focus and maintain productivity while performing warehouse duties. Rather than engage in a meaningful accommodation process, the complaint alleges management prohibited him from using music while permitting similar conduct by others and instead asked whether he was “comfortable taking medication.”The complaint further states that the employee took intermittent leave to care for his three children, each of whom has significant medical needs. According to the filing, his twin sons were born with spina bifida and also have autism and neurogenic bladder conditions, while another child also has autism and a learning disability. The complaint alleges that management documented and complained about those absences rather than accommodating them, while the company and its leave administrator repeatedly demanded additional paperwork without clearly identifying what information was missing. The employee further alleges he was directed not to contact the leave administrator during the only hours it was available.The complaint describes a September 19, 2025 confrontation in which a coworker allegedly falsely accused the employee of vaping inside the warehouse and then threatened violence in front of management. According to the filing, during that incident a warehouse manager stated words to the effect of, “Are you going to be okay when we fire you?” The employee was suspended on October 2, 2025 and terminated six days later. The complaint alleges that no investigative interview occurred, no written findings were provided, and no opportunity was given to respond before termination.The filing also alleges significant wage violations. According to the complaint, Volvo routinely altered electronic time records by adjusting employee clock-out entries back to the scheduled end-of-shift time of 4:30 p.m. even when employees continued working beyond that time, resulting in at least forty-five minutes of unpaid overtime per week during the employee’s tenure. The complaint further alleges failure to pay all wages owed at separation and failure to maintain accurate time records as required by California law.The complaint asserts fourteen causes of action under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, the California Labor Code, and the Unfair Competition Law, including discrimination, failure to accommodate, failure to engage in the interactive process, harassment, retaliation, whistleblower retaliation under Labor Code section 1102.5, wrongful termination in violation of public policy, and retaliation for reporting unsafe working conditions under Labor Code section 6310.“This case presents allegations that an employee who repeatedly raised safety concerns, sought accommodation for a known disability, and attempted to care for medically vulnerable children was instead subjected to escalating hostility and termination,” said plaintiff’s counsel, an Ontario wrongful termination attorney representing the former employee. “California law requires employers to investigate workplace safety complaints, engage in good-faith accommodation efforts, and avoid retaliating against employees who assert protected rights.”The complaint seeks no less than $1,000,000 in general damages, no less than $500,000 in special damages, punitive damages, statutory penalties, injunctive relief, and attorney’s fees.The plaintiff is represented by Ontario discrimination attorney Joseph Huprich of HUPRICH LAW FIRM, PC, located in Ontario, California.

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