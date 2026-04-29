THE CHARTER HOTEL SEATTLE ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF CINDER + SALT

Cinder + Salt, Seattle WA Cinder + Salt Seafood Tower

The highly anticipated space combines Seattle’s seafood tradition and global coastal flavors in a bold yet familiar dining experience in the heart of Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charter Hotel Seattle , Curio Collection by Hiton has announced their new signature restaurant Cinder + Salt is officially open on the corner of 2nd Avenue and Stewart Street. Just steps from Elliott Bay and Pike Place Market, the restaurant offers an elevated expression of the region’s seafood heritage with a coastal kitchen influence.The name reflects the soul of the restaurant: cinder, the glow of its open-flame wood-fired grill; and salt, the brine and freshness of the sea. The menu boasts an array of options from bountiful seafood towers to wood-fired miso cod and prime steaks. Artful yet approachable starters and shareables include Hiramasa Crudo, Wood‑Grilled Octopus, and a Dungeness Crab Roll.At the center of the experience is a raw shellfish bar, showcasing pristine Pacific Northwest oysters, clams, prawns, and crab—served simply and at peak freshness. The carefully curated offerings are sourced from the region’s top sustainable local fishermen and shellfish farmers. Just beyond the raw bar, the wood-fired grill anchors the kitchen and defines Cinder + Salt’s cuisine. Whole fish, prime steaks, and seasonal vegetables are cooked over an open flame, layering smoke, char, and adding flavor to each dish.Executive Chef Johnnie Williams leads the kitchen, bringing nearly two decades of culinary excellence after a career working for luxury hotels, private clubs, and high-profile events — including the rare distinction of catering the Academy Awards. His cooking is rooted in the same spirit as the restaurant - elevated, approachable, and deeply connected to the Pacific Northwest.The extensive bar program features hand-crafted maritime-inspired cocktails highlighting spirits from local distilleries and around the world. The substantial wine list includes Pacific Northwest boutique wines, crisp coastal whites, elegant sparkling selections, and beer options include PNW favorites such as Cloudburst, Fort George, Fair Isle Brewers, and several domestic favorites.“Cinder + Salt is meant to be a place people come back to—whether you’re visiting Seattle or live just down the street,” said Khalat Taha, General Manager of The Charter Hotel Seattle. “We’re celebrating the bounty of the region through open-fire cooking, bold but approachable flavors, and genuine hospitality. From the food to the service to the overall feel of the space, it’s about creating an experience that’s elevated but comfortable—somewhere you can relax, connect, and make memories.”Designed by Robert Cipollone of Cipollone Creative Interior Architecture, the interior draws from botanical and maritime inspiration, highlighting natural light and gentle hues of green, to bring the outdoors in. Cinder + Salt’s atmosphere connects guests to nature and a local love of outdoorsmanship with nautical-inspired rope and cleat room dividers breaking up the space into more intimate areas.The dining room seats 80 and welcomes everything from intimate dinners to celebratory brunches. There is additional bar seating for up to 18, and 8 coveted seats at the raw bar. A private dining room tailored for special occasions and corporate events seats up to 12.Located at 1610 Second Avenue in downtown Seattle, Cinder + Salt is open daily for breakfast and dinner, with weekend brunch served 7:00am - 3:00pm. Oyster bar hours are 3:00pm - 9:00pm, and a coffee bar in partnership with Illy is open 6:00am - 10:00am daily. Both the hotel and the restaurant are managed by Lodging Dynamics , an award-winning hospitality management company.About Cinder + SaltCinder + Salt is a downtown Seattle seafood restaurant inspired by the elemental forces of the Pacific Northwest: land, sea, and fire. As the signature restaurant of The Charter Hotel, Cinder + Salt showcases the region’s coastal bounty through open-flame cooking, thoughtful design, and global culinary influence, offering an elevated dining experience for locals and travelers alike. @cindersaltseattleAbout The Charter Hotel SeattleThe Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton is an upscale urban retreat located in the heart of downtown Seattle, just steps from iconic attractions like Pike Place Market, the Washington State Convention Center, Seattle Aquarium and a short distance from the Space Needle. The 16-story hotel features 229 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites that blend modern comfort with elegant finishes. Guests can enjoy elevated dining and nightlife experiences at signature restaurant Cinder + Salt and the Fog Room, a vibrant rooftop lounge with water and skyline views. With more than 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, The Charter Hotel offers a distinctive setting for business and leisure travelers alike.About Lodging DynamicsLodging Dynamics is a nationally recognized, award-winning hospitality management company specializing in premium-brand, lifestyle, and destination-driven hotels, as well as elevated food-and-beverage concepts. The company manages hotels across the continental United States and Hawaii and has experience operating within the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brand families, including iconic destinations such as Hotel Thaynes, Park City, and Homestead Midway Utah. Founded in 1991, Lodging Dynamics is trusted to operate complex, experience-led properties with a focus on brand integrity, guest experience, and long-term asset value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.