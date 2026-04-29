Influential Women Showcases Nakishia R. Freeman: Founder of Freeprenuers Empowering Teen Girls

RIVIERA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida Leader Combines Mentorship, Education, and Community Impact to Help Young Women ThriveSouth Florida — Nakishia R. Freeman is the Founder and Executive Director of Freeprenuers, Inc., a nonprofit organization she launched more than a decade ago with a mission to empower teen girls through education, self-care, and confidence-building. Through innovative and holistic programming, Freeprenuers, Inc. supports young women in developing the tools they need to succeed academically, personally, and professionally.At the heart of Freeprenuers’ work is a comprehensive approach that blends financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, and mental health awareness. One of its most impactful initiatives is the BraSense Purposely Fitted Teen Bra Program, which provides teen girls with properly fitted bras and monthly hygiene items in a safe, judgment-free environment. The program not only promotes breast health but also reinforces body confidence, inclusion, and self-worth, critical components of a young woman’s development.Freeman’s work is rooted in a deeply personal mission. Having experienced many of the challenges young girls face today, she brings authenticity and empathy to her leadership. She believes that when girls understand their value, they are better equipped to navigate life’s challenges and pursue their goals with confidence. For Freeman, the success of the girls she serves is directly tied to her own sense of purpose; when they thrive, she thrives, and the community thrives.In addition to her nonprofit leadership, Freeman has built an extensive career in public service. She has served for nearly three decades as a Criminal Intelligence Analyst with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, where her background in psychology and community engagement has shaped her people-centered approach. Her ability to listen, mentor, and develop practical solutions has made her a trusted leader in both her professional and community roles.Freeman’s influence extends beyond these roles. She is also a jewelry design professional, as well as a caterer who makes gourmet deviled eggs, called Angel Eggspressions, LLC, and actively contributes to several organizations through board service, including The Pink Queen Foundation, Rooted Impact Collective, Inc., and Raw Academics Tutoring. Her commitment to service and community impact has earned her significant recognition, including the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and selection as a Florida honoree for the Influential Women 2026 feature.Throughout her journey, Freeman has been guided by core principles of integrity, confidence, and character. The best career advice she has received, lead with integrity, walk in confidence, and protect your peace, continues to shape her leadership and decision-making. She encourages young women to take action without hesitation, reminding them not to wait for the perfect moment. One of her most powerful suggestions is to write a letter to their future self, outlining their goals and vision, and to revisit it whenever fear or doubt arises.Faith, peace, and healthy boundaries are central to Freeman’s life, both personally and professionally. These values allow her to maintain balance while continuing to serve others with authenticity and purpose.Across every role she holds, Nakishia R. Freeman remains committed to helping others recognize their inherent value. Through Freeprenuers, Inc. and her broader community work, she continues to inspire young women to embrace their potential, build confidence, and become the best versions of themselves, proving that empowerment begins with self-worth and is sustained through opportunity, support, and belief.Learn More about Nakishia R. Freeman:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Nakishia-Freeman or through her website, https://www.info@freeprenuers.org/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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