Beyond Generative AI: Ferct Unveils Executive AI to Turn Goals into Action

Ferct - Achieve goals and dreams faster using one-click. Ferct, the World’s First Goal Achievement Network, is built by Skillsuper and headquartered in London. Medhat Zohery Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Skillsuper Ltd.

Ferct introduces Executive AI and one-click goal execution, enabling individuals and organizations to achieve goals faster, easier and more efficiently.

Predictive AI focuses on forecasting actions or behaviors. Generative AI focuses on generating content and media. Executive AI — the third wave — focuses on executing goals and realizing dreams.” — Medhat Ahmed, Founder, Skillsuper Ltd

NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skillsuper Ltd , a UK-based technology innovator, today announced the beta waitlist launch for Ferct , the world’s first AI-powered Goal Achievement Network. Designed to help individuals and organizations realize their ambitions, Ferct saves money, time, and effort with a revolutionary "one-click" execution model.Instead of simply thinking, searching, or generating content, Ferct introduces a new category: Executive AI that is built to execute goals, orchestrate tasks, and deliver measurable outcomes. At the core of Ferct is a proprietary architecture called Task Cluster Models (TCMs), which transforms complex goals into interconnected, actionable task ecosystems.Ferct addresses the core barriers to goal achievement: competing priorities, complexity, resource misalignment, obstacles, and lack of integrated support. Through AI-driven personalization and a holistic ecosystem, the platform guides users from intention to outcome without switching between multiple disconnected tools.The super appThe Ferct super app integrates a full social network, an e-commerce, a service marketplace, a learning management system, an opportunity discovery engine (covering jobs, scholarships, and grants), a financial transaction layer, resource hub (blogs, publications, AI tools), a comprehensive management system, and a real-time analytics dashboard — all within one platform.Ferct is more than a super app — it is a fully integrated ecosystem called the Goal Achievement Network (GAN), including- SearchGAEP (Goal & Dream Search Engine) is the first search engine optimized for aspirations, not just keywords. It indexes and ranks goal pathways incorporating real-world elements for faster, more efficient goal pursuit.- TAMS (Task Accomplishment Management System) delivers personalized roadmaps, progress tracking, collaboration tools, and automated support.Together, these systems enable users to execute goals seamlessly in one place. The Ferct ecosystem is currently protected by 20 UK patent applications.One-Click Goal ExecutionFerct's most significant innovation is its one-click achievement capability. When a user searches for a goal — such as "How can I make money online?" — search engines return millions of scattered links, and generative AI systems provide generic suggestions. Ferct, instead, delivers a personalized executive pathway based on the user's circumstances, capabilities, and skills.Users then click a single "Do It" button. This action immediately activates the full execution pathway: adding structured tasks to TAMS, connecting with relevant people and resources, enabling buying and selling of products and services, generating coupons and promotional tools, and activating progress tracking and earnings monitoring — all within the same platform.The result: no endless planning. Executive AI is designed to act as a personal execution partner, guiding users step by step with clear metrics, training, tools, and accountability until the goal is achieved.About the Founder Medhat Zohery Ahmed is the visionary behind Ferct and CEO of Skillsuper Ltd. He is pioneering multiple world-first technologies, his work spans Information technology (Ferct—the first goal achievement network), AI (SearchGAEP — the first dream search engine), robotics (Porct — the first flying healthcare system), and cognitive sciences (the first dream implementation system). In addition to his contribution to climate change initiatives (UAE and Turkey lead in COP 26 Youth), Zohery is affiliated with the Institute for Drug Research, Development & Innovation at Assiut University, a pioneer institute that supports multidisciplinary research and innovation in drug development. He represents a new class of polymath — one who not only makes significant contributions across unrelated fields, but fully engineers and deploys them independently.Ferct Opens Beta WaitlistFerct is now accepting beta waitlist registrations. While public access will follow the official launch, a limited number of users who join the Founders Circle program will gain early access to the super app. Founders Circle members will experience executive pathways personally reviewed by the founder starting May 25, 2026.About Ferct / Skillsuper LtdSkillsuper Ltd is a UK-based technology company developing Ferct, the world's first AI-powered goal achievement network to help individuals and organizations achieve goals with “one-click”. The Ferct ecosystem is protected by 20 UK patent applications.

Ferct - The world’s first AI-powered goal achievement network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.