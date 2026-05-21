Cindi Sodolski, Compass Real Estate

Cindi Sodolski of Compass has been recognized with the Chicago Association of REALTORS® Bronze Award

I’m incredibly grateful for the trust my clients place in me during such important moments in their lives.” — Cindi Sodolski, Compass Real Estate

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindi Sodolski of the Cindi Sodolski Group at Compass has been recognized with the Chicago Association of REALTORSBronze Award and named Top GCI Individual at the 2026 Compass Legends Society, reflecting her consistent performance among the top agents in the Chicagoland market. Known for her client-first approach and referral-driven business, Cindi continues to build lasting relationships that extend well beyond the transaction. She is also an active member of Coast to Coast, a national network of top-producing agents who collaborate to support clients relocating across markets, ensuring they are connected with trusted professionals and receive the same high level of service wherever they go.“I’m incredibly grateful for the trust my clients place in me during such important moments in their lives,” said Sodolski. “This recognition is truly a reflection of those relationships, and of the amazing network of agents I’m fortunate to work alongside through Coast to Coast. Being able to connect clients with great people across the country and know they’re in the best hands means everything to me.”Cindi Sodolski, the award-winning President of the Cindi Sodolski Group at Compass and a recognized Top 1% producer in Chicago, is also proud to announce her partnership with the Coast to Coast Network . This invitation-only collective comprises over 75 of the nation's most elite real estate professionals, providing clients with unparalleled luxury service and strategic reach across more than 30 major U.S. markets.As a two-time featured expert on HGTV’s House Hunters and a Founding Member of REALM™, Sodolski has long been a fixture in the Chicago luxury market, known for her "white-glove" service and expert negotiation skills. By aligning with the Coast to Coast Network, she expands her "boundless" philosophy, offering Chicago buyers and sellers a seamless, concierge-level experience that transcends local borders."Our mission has always been to provide a curated, systematic approach to real estate that prioritizes the client’s journey above all else," said Sodolski. "Joining the Coast to Coast Network allows us to leverage a powerhouse national network of top-tier agents, ensuring our clients receive the highest caliber of expertise whether they are moving across town or across the country."The Coast to Coast Network is defined by three core pillars: Collaborative connections that uncover exclusive properties, Curated experiences tailored to discerning lifestyles, and a Boundless reach that reflects today’s global buyer. Together, Sodolski and the Coast to Coast Network are elegantly redefining the modern real estate experience.For more information on Cindi Sodolski and the Coast to Coast Network, please visit cindisodolskigroup.com or coasttocoastnetwork.com.

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