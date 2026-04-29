Sondra Imperati, Recognized by Influential Women, serves as the founder of Persistent Courage

PENFIELD, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Executive Experience and Human-Centered Coaching to Drive Transformational GrowthPenfield, New York — Sondra Imperati is a seasoned leadership coach, business strategist, and Founder of Persistent Courage, a consulting and coaching practice dedicated to helping leaders, teams, and individuals navigate change with confidence and purpose. With more than 25 years of experience spanning corporate leadership, organizational transformation, and executive coaching, Sondra is known for helping clients take bold, practical steps toward meaningful results.At the core of her work is her proprietary 5C Framework for Courageous Leadership™—Curiosity, Curation, Coaching, Communication, and Community—which provides a structured yet flexible approach to leadership development and personal growth. This framework enables clients to gain clarity, build confidence, and create actionable strategies, often delivering measurable outcomes from the earliest stages of engagement.Sondra’s professional background includes senior leadership roles at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, where she served as Vice President and Corporate Officer. In this capacity, she led enterprise-wide initiatives across brand strategy, marketing, and employee engagement, influencing multiple organizations and driving large-scale impact. Throughout her corporate career, she successfully grew businesses, restructured nonprofits, launched new programs, and guided teams through complex strategic and cultural transformations.Beyond measurable business outcomes, Sondra has built a reputation as a trusted mentor, advisor, and thought leader. She is particularly passionate about supporting women at pivotal moments in their careers, helping them reconnect with their voice, rebuild confidence, and redefine their path forward. Her work reflects a blend of strategic expertise and personal insight, shaped by her own decision to step away from corporate life and align her career more closely with her values.As a published essayist, Sondra contributed to Eat, Pray, Love Made Me Do It, an anthology curated by Elizabeth Gilbert. She also develops coaching programs and workbooks that integrate strategy with emotional intelligence, reinforcing her belief that meaningful transformation requires both structure and heart.Sondra attributes her success to maintaining a strong sense of curiosity, taking a genuine interest in others and their challenges, and having the courage to speak truth to power in a kind and diplomatic way. She has been guided by the principle of staying true to herself and leading with integrity—values that continue to shape her leadership and coaching philosophy.She encourages young women entering her field to trust their instincts and make independent choices. Sondra emphasizes that growth often comes from exploring new paths and embracing uncertainty, even when it means stepping away from expectations set by others. She believes that each experience—successful or not—provides valuable insight that informs future decisions.While Sondra embraces advancements in technology and actively uses AI in her work, she remains a strong advocate for human connection. She believes that meaningful relationships—with colleagues, clients, and partners—are essential to long-term success. In her view, technology is only as effective as the individuals using it, and the ability to communicate, collaborate, and build trust remains irreplaceable.The values that guide Sondra both professionally and personally include openness, honesty, kindness, and authenticity. She believes in showing up consistently and genuinely, maintaining alignment between who she is in her work and in her personal life.Outside of her professional endeavors, Sondra is deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement. She serves on boards, mentors young women, and supports initiatives that promote personal and organizational growth.Guided by the belief that transformation requires both strategy and soul, Sondra Imperati continues to inspire leaders to embrace change, act with courage, and create lasting impact in their lives and organizations.Learn More about Sondra Imperati:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sondra-Imperati or through her website, https://persistentcourage.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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