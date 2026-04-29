Mother’s Day Escape to Grand Canyon West

Buy One, Get One Free All Access Pass Offered Throughout the Month of May

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Mother’s Day, Grand Canyon West invites families, adventurers and nature lovers to celebrate the moms in their lives all month long with an unforgettable experience at one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. With a special buy-one, get-one-free offer on its All-Access Pass, families and friends can treat all moms to a truly memorable getaway.From May 1 through May 31, those who purchase an All-Access Pass will receive a second All-Access Pass for free (a $99 value). This offer cannot be combined with other offers, and must be purchased at Grand Canyon West (offer is not available online).The All-Access Pass includes the following:• General admission to Grand Canyon West• Access to the stunning Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor• Rides on the hop-on, hop-off shuttle to scenic viewpoints, including Eagle Point and Guano Point• Zipline adventure (available on a first-come, first-served basis)• $10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations*• $10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shops*• Unlimited arcade games at Hualapai Point• Cultural experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai Tribe*available with purchase of $20 minimumOwned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, Grand Canyon West is just two hours east of Las Vegas, NV, making it a convenient and scenic escape for a meaningful Mother’s Day outing.More information about Grand Canyon West and the Mother’s Day promotion can be found at GrandCanyonWest.com.###About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon WestThe Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe, welcomes millions of visitors each year to experience America’s only natural wonder of the world. The corporation’s properties include the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, Zipline at Grand Canyon West, Hualapai Lodge, the Cabins at Grand Canyon West, and the Sky View Restaurant. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grandcanyonwest.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

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