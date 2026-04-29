Attorney General James Releases Statement on Supreme Court Voting Rights Decision
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court severely restricted the Voting Rights Act:
“The Voting Rights Act was born from the blood shed on the Edmund Pettus Bridge and the courage of those who marched in Selma for the right to vote. Today’s decision dishonors that legacy by weakening one of our nation’s most powerful civil rights laws and making it harder to challenge discrimination at the ballot box.
“We will not let that legacy be erased. My office will continue to fight to protect every New Yorker’s right to vote and ensure our democracy remains fair, free, and accessible to all.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.