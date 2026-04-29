THE NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE’S ADDRESS CONFIDENTIALITY PROGRAM HAS SERVED MORE THAN 10,000 PARTICIPANTS SINCE ITS 2012 LAUNCH

The New York State Department of State’s Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) today announced the enrollment of its ten thousandth participant since the founding of the Program. The Address Confidentiality Program acts as a safety tool to support victims and survivors experiencing domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, human trafficking and or kidnapping, and their immediate family members who are in fear for their safety and have moved to an undisclosed location.

“Victims and survivors face extensive barriers and the Address Confidentiality Program allows them to safely access the public services we all use daily to participate in our communities,” said New York Secretary of State Walter Mosley. “It’s a somber milestone to recognize that over 10,000 New Yorkers have utilized the Address Confidentiality Program to stay safe, but thanks to this program, New Yorkers experiencing violence can create a new life for themselves.”

The Address Confidentiality Program was designed to help victims and survivors of gender-based violence by providing eligible individuals with a legal substitute address and free confidential mail forwarding service to shield their real address from public records. Eligible applicants include victims and survivors of domestic violence, stalking, sexual offenses, human trafficking, and kidnapping who have relocated out of fear for their safety, as well as reproductive health care services providers, volunteers, and patients. New York is one of over 40 states that has some version of an Address Confidentiality Program.

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “We are grateful to the Department of State for championing this life-saving program. The fact that over 10,00 people have used the Address Confidentiality Program is a testament to its importance in supporting survivors’ safety and healing. We look forward to continuing to promote its use through our network of providers and partners.”

NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence General Counsel Jara Traina said, “Today, we recognize not just a number- we recognize the survivors who have taken a courageous step to protect themselves and their families as they rebuild their lives. Programs like the Address Confidentiality Program reflect New York’s commitment to supporting survivors through survivor-centered and trauma-informed approaches. OPDV thanks our partner state agencies for their work in making sure the Address Confidentiality Program is accessible and responsive.”

The Program:

Provides a legal substitute address for ACP participants to use in place of their residential, work, or school address. All local and New York State government agencies are required to accept this address.

Receives the participant’s first class, certified, and registered mail, then forwards it to the participant’s actual residential address free of charge.

Accepts process (legal notices) on behalf of the participants and forwards it to their safe residential mailing address.

The ACP also partners with state and local institutions that provide victim services to the community to educate stakeholders about how the ACP works, and how they can help eligible individuals apply by becoming an Application Assistance Provider. Application Assistance Providers can be any organization that works with eligible individuals, including local domestic and gender-based violence agencies, nonprofits, county agencies, and more.

The Address Confidentiality Program is one tool that victims and survivors can use in their overall safety plan and helps reduce the availability of a survivor’s safe location on public records. Individuals experiencing gender-based violence who are in need of their own safety planning can contact the free and confidential New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline to locate resources and support near them. The Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-942-6906, texting 844-997-2121 or chatting online at https://opdv.ny.gov/.

Anyone interested in learning more or applying to the Address Confidentiality Program, or any local organizations interested in training and partnering with the ACP can visit the DOS website: https://dos.ny.gov/ACP or contact us by email at [email protected]