Ensemble Expands Hospitality Portfolio, Brings Management of Hotel Nia In-House in Menlo Park Ensemble - Hotel Nia Outdoor Pool Ensemble - Hotel Nia Porta Blu Bar

Four-star Autograph Collection hotel strengthens Ensemble’s growing presence in Silicon Valley and reinforces hands-on management strategy

We have the opportunity to further elevate service, strengthen programming, and align the property even more closely with Ensemble’s vision for thoughtful, guest-centric hospitality.” — Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Ensemble

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensemble, a leading national developer and operator of hospitality and mixed-use properties, today announced it has officially assumed management of Hotel Nia, Autograph Collection, in Menlo Park, California, effective May 1, 2026. Ensemble developed the hotel, which opened in 2018 as part of the Menlo Gateway mixed-use project. The transition marks the continued expansion of Ensemble’s hospitality management portfolio and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering elevated guest experiences through direct, hands-on operations.The transition of Hotel Nia reflects Ensemble’s broader strategy to bring more of its hospitality assets under direct management, particularly as the company continues to expand its luxury hotel portfolio in Northern California.Located in the heart of Silicon Valley within the Menlo Gateway mixed-use development, Hotel Nia, Autograph Collection, part of Marriott International, is a four-star, design-forward property featuring 250 guestrooms, more than 21,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, a full-service restaurant, outdoor pool and entertainment deck, and a signature open-air courtyard.“Having developed Hotel Nia and watched it establish itself in the market, we see a clear opportunity to bring management in-house,” said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ensemble. “This is a standout property in Silicon Valley—thoughtfully designed, highly amenitized, and perfectly positioned to serve both business and leisure travelers. We look forward to building on its strong foundation and enhancing the guest experience through our operational expertise.”Situated just minutes from major technology campuses, including the nearby Meta headquarters, Hotel Nia was purpose-built to meet the needs of Silicon Valley’s evolving business community. The hotel’s modern design and “edited-for-clarity” aesthetic reflect the region’s ethos—where innovation, simplicity, and sophistication intersect.With its expansive and flexible meeting spaces, Hotel Nia fills a critical gap in the market for creative indoor environments paired with functional outdoor venues, making it a sought-after destination for corporate gatherings, social events, and industry activations.“Hotel Nia has long been recognized as one of the premier lifestyle hotels in the region,” said Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President of Hotels at Ensemble. “By bringing management in-house, we have the opportunity to further elevate service, strengthen programming, and align the property even more closely with Ensemble’s vision for thoughtful, guest-centric hospitality.”The move also aligns with Ensemble’s growing presence in Northern California, where the company owns and operates a collection of luxury and resort properties including La Bahia Hotel & Spa, Bernardus Lodge & Spa, Dream Inn Santa Cruz, and Vinarosa Resort & Spa. Bringing Hotel Nia under in-house management further strengthens Ensemble’s ability to operate a cohesive, high-performing portfolio across the region.The addition of Hotel Nia brings Ensemble’s growing hospitality platform into sharper focus. Ensemble currently manages 15 hotels across 12 markets in five states, generating more than $250 million in annual revenue. The portfolio includes more than 130,000 square feet of meeting and event space and is supported by a team of more than 1,400 employees nationwide.As an owner-operator with more than 35 years of experience, Ensemble continues to expand its in-house management capabilities across a diverse range of hotel types, brands, and markets. Ensemble’s in-house platform includes full-service hotel management capabilities spanning operations, revenue strategy, food and beverage, sales and marketing, and asset management.Ensemble will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand its management platform in high-growth markets nationwide, with a focus on strengthening its presence in key regional clusters.About EnsembleOver the past 30 years, Ensemble has successfully invested and developed more than $3 billion in real estate across the United States and has $2 billion in the pipeline, offering state-of-the-art property solutions in the hospitality, multi-family lifestyle mixed-use, life science and commercial sectors. A widely respected leader in its industry, Ensemble strives for extraordinary design and thoughtful execution in its mission to deliver impactful developments that transform and inspire the communities they serve. Ensemble hotel management has grown with its portfolio with direct management of over $250 million in revenue. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Ensemble has offices in Philadelphia and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.ensemble.net

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