Kelli Owens Hutton’s 'MomCore' Show Turns Motherhood and Middle Age Into a Fast, Funny Night, Home by 10

Kelli Owens Hutton presents The MomCore Show, a music-comedy performance rooted in motherhood, middle age, and real life, live at The Hideout on May 21, 2026. Details at MomCoreShow.com Kelli Owens Hutton in her Chicago home studio, where she recorded her debut MomCore album “Soccer Trophy.” MomCoreShow.com Kelli Owens Hutton performs MomCore songs live, combining music and humor drawn from daily life, family, and the chaos in between. MomCoreShow.com

A tightly paced mix of short-form rock, improv, and stand-up built for real schedules, real attention spans, and everything waiting for you the next morning

These songs are about the life I’m actually living now. It’s loud, it’s messy, and it’s funny whether you want it to be or not.” — Kelli Owens Hutton, creator of MomCore and MomCoreShow.com

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelli Owens Hutton turned motherhood and middle age into a new genre. She calls it MomCore. On Thursday, May 21, she brings The MomCore Show to The Hideout , a live performance built on short, guitar-driven rock songs, improv, and stand-up comedy. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors at 7 p.m., and wraps early enough to get home by 10 and be ready for whatever comes next."The show moves fast because life moves fast," Hutton said. "You get songs, comedy, and a full night out, and you can still be home by 10. That feels like a win across the board."Hutton performs with her band, Gerald Dowd (Eddie Vedder, Robbie Fulks, "Late Night with Seth Meyers"), Liam Davis (four-time Grammy nominee; Justin Roberts; Frisbie), and Leslie Beukelman (Leslie Beukelman Quartet; The O Yeahs; Miss Remember). Each song sparks live improv scenes from some of Chicago’s top performers, while comedians Eunji Kim (has opened for Fortune Feimster and Dave Attell; Steppenwolf Theater; NBC, Showtime, Hulu) and Kristen Toomey (Just for Laughs; Peacock; has performed with Chris Redd, Bert Kreischer, and Nate Bargatze) round out the lineup.The format reflects the pace of Hutton’s music. Her solo debut record, "Soccer Trophy," runs eight songs in 18 minutes. The songs are fast, direct, and rooted in daily life, covering everything from kids and marriage to rage, exhaustion, and the strange humor of getting older. Hutton performs original songs from "Soccer Trophy," including "Shut Up," "Because I Said So," and "Put Your Cell Phones Down," a fast, direct set built on the humor and reality of everyday life. The track "Dog," written about her family’s dog Lucy, leans into that voice. Hutton jokes that Lucy is her one true love."I spent years putting music on hold while raising my kids, and when I came back to it, I didn’t want to pretend I was still 22," Hutton said. "These songs are about the life I’m actually living now. It’s loud, it’s messy, and it’s funny whether you want it to be or not."Hutton recorded the album in her Chicago home studio, working with Grammy-nominated producer Liam Davis. A Berklee College of Music graduate, she stepped away from music for years to raise her family before returning with a new perspective and a sharper voice.Her latest single, "Car Seat Hot Sun," released in April, explores hot flashes, frustration, and the realities of midlife and has received airplay on iHeartRadio. She has also released "The Housewives," a song that takes on the absurdity of reality television, along with the pointed track "I Said It First You’re a Cvnt."The MomCore Show has sold out performances at The Annoyance Theatre and Fitzgerald’s Nightclub. The Hideout performance marks the next step in its growth as a live format that connects with audiences looking for something familiar, funny, and honest.Kelli Owens Hutton presents The MomCore Show-Thursday, May 21, 2026 (21+)-Doors: 7 p.m. / Show: 7:30 p.m.-The Hideout - 1354 W. Wabansia, Chicago, IL, 60642 (map)-Tickets on sale now at MomCoreShow.com ($20 advance / $25 day of show)ABOUT KELLI OWENS HUTTONKelli Owens Hutton is a Chicago-based musician and the creator of MomCore, a fast-paced, guitar-driven genre rooted in the realities of motherhood, middle age, and modern life. A Berklee College of Music graduate, Hutton began her career on a major label before stepping away to raise her family. She returned with "Soccer Trophy," a self-produced album recorded in her home studio that introduced a voice that is direct, funny, and unfiltered. Her live show blends music, improv, and stand-up into a tight, high-energy format that has sold out venues across Chicago.Hutton lives in Chicago along Lake Michigan with her husband, two children, and their dog Lucy.More information, music, and upcoming shows are available at KelliOwensHutton.com. "Soccer Trophy" is available on Amazon Music and streaming on all major platforms.

Kelli Owens Hutton Official Lyric Video - Car Seat Hot Sun

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