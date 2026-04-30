Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band & Kenny Chesney Tribute Night at Fair Oaks Farms — August 14

Outdoor concert at relaxing Fair Oaks Farms Backyard Concert. Refreshments Truck at Fair Oaks Farms Fair Oaks Farms logo

High-energy tribute acts headline Fair Oaks Farms’ summer Backyard Concert

FAIR OAKS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Oaks Farms invites fans of country music to its Backyard Concert on Friday, August 14, featuring Icons of Country – tribute bands performing as Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and Kenny Chesney. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. CT, delivering a high-energy night of chart-topping hits in one of Indiana’s scenic outdoor venues.Set in the Farmhouse Backyard – a wide-open field just beyond the Farmhouse Restaurant, this open-air experience encourages guests to bring blankets or lawn chairs, mingle under rolling Indiana country skies, and enjoy live music in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. With no assigned seating, the setting invites guests to create their own perfect concert moment.Icons of Country honors three of the biggest names in modern country music. Expect tributes to:• Lainey Wilson, channeling her bold, retro-country style and powerhouse vocals;• Zac Brown Band, bringing harmony-rich energy across country, bluegrass and rock styles;• Kenny Chesney, delivering the laid-back, sun-soaked anthems that have defined a generation of country fans.Their setlist covers hit after hit – from Lainey Wilson’s chart-climbing anthems to the eclectic favorites of Zac Brown Band and Kenny Chesney’s beloved classics – making this concert a can’t-miss experience for longtime fans, casual listeners, and newcomers alike.Fair Oaks Farms offers more than music. As you arrive, the Food Truck & Grill and a bar are open for dinner and drinks, offering delicious Fair Oaks Farms favorites, mac and cheese, and refreshing beverages for purchase (outside food and drink are not permitted). Whether you come early for dinner on the nearby patio at the Farmhouse Restaurant or show up just before the show, the vibe is welcoming and laid-back.Tickets are $20 per person, and children ages two and under attend free. Parking is complimentary and conveniently located near the venue. Seating is general admission, so arriving as soon as the gates open is smart if you want to stake out the best spot on the lawn. Consider staying onsite at the Fairfield by Marriott located just steps from the concert, complete with an indoor pool, hot tub, and breakfast included in your stay – perfect for turning the evening into a mini getaway.With iconic covers, country-class hits, and the energy of a live show under the stars, August 14 is an evening designed to delight on every level. If you’re drawn to foot-stomping anthems, moving lyrics, or just want a family-friendly and fun night out, this concert delivers. Grab a ticket, find your spot on the grass, and let the music bring the countryside to life. Tickets are on sale now at www.fofarms.com/byc About Fair Oaks FarmsFair Oaks Farms is a welcoming family farm resort that reconnects guests with nature, animals, and sustainable agriculture. The scenic resort offers tours, engaging museums and play areas for kids, elegant event venues, farm-fresh dining, and comfortable on-site accommodations. Through innovation and hospitality, Fair Oaks Farms is committed to feeding the world’s heart, mind, and body.Note: Fair Oaks Farms is located in the Central Time Zone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.