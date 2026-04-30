RTSWS Honors 2026 Woman of the Year Kristie Feinberg of Manulife John Hancock Investments during FinLit Month

RTSWS Students joined by Ashley Leftwich and Kristie Feinberg Reginald Sanders, Kristie Feinberg, Ashley Leftwich and Maura Cunningham Kristie Feinberg RTSWS 2026 Woman of the Year

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) marked Financial Literacy Month by hosting student programming alongside its 2026 Annual Woman of the Year Luncheon on April 28 in Boston, convening industry leaders, students, and supporters to celebrate progress, partnership, and the power of access.With the support of Manulife John Hancock, RTSWS announced a major advancement during the event, expanding its programming into Asia, launching its first cohort in Hong Kong. This milestone extends RTSWS’ reach across four countries and three continents, building on its presence in more than 30 cities.The event honored Kristie Feinberg, President & CEO of Manulife John Hancock Investments, as RTSWS 2026 Woman of the Year, and Reginald Sanders, CFA, CAIA, Managing Director at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, as Supporter of the Year. Featuring a fireside conversation with Ms. Feinberg, award presentations, and meaningful engagement with students from three local Boston-area schools, the program reinforces RTSWS’s commitment to connecting classrooms to careers.“Celebrating Financial Literacy Month with students in this way is incredibly meaningful,” said Ashley Leftwich, CEO of RTSWS . “We are celebrating leaders who are achieving at the highest levels and who are committed to expanding access and pathways for others. At RTSWS, we see every day how knowledge, access, and support compound over time to create real opportunities.”Reflecting on the recognition, Kristie Feinberg shared, “It is an honor to be recognized by RTSWS, an organization that is changing trajectories. The work being done to connect students to real opportunities early in their journeys is critical. Access matters, and when we invest in people early, we help build financial knowledge, confidence and stronger long-term outcomes, strengthening not only individual futures, but the future of our industry.”The Woman of the Year Award was presented by an industry leader, Cynthia Lo Bessette, who reflected on the leadership, example, and impact Ms. Feinberg has made on the industry throughout her career.Reginald Sanders was recognized for his instrumental role in advancing RTSWS’ Career Center and supporting pathways from education to employment. “RTSWS is creating something powerful,” he said. “By connecting students to knowledge, networks, and real career opportunities, we are helping to build a stronger, more inclusive pipeline of talent. I’m proud to be part of this work and excited about what comes next for RTSWS and these talented students.”The luncheon also highlighted RTSWS visionary Founder Maura Cunningham, who presented the Supporter of the Year Award to Mr. Sanders, noting the importance of his role in building the RTSWS Career Center and mentoring opportunities for students.Board Members, Advisory Council leaders, sponsors, and volunteers were recognized throughout the program for their contributions to expanding access and opportunity. The event, which rotates cities each year across RTSWS’s footprint, culminated in a call to action encouraging attendees to deepen their engagement posting internships and early career roles and supporting the next generation.RTSWS shared key impact metrics during the program, including a 79% increase in financial and investment literacy among participants and alumni who are 5x more likely to pursue finance, economics, and related fields. To date, the organization has reached more than 10,000 students globally.The keynote event was preceded by a student panel featuring leaders from Manulife John Hancock during the firm’s volunteering impact week. The panel included Ms. Feinberg followed with networking, mentorship opportunities, and continued engagement between students and professionals, reinforcing the organization’s cohort-based model and emphasis on sustained connection.“As we look ahead, the momentum is clear,” Ms. Leftwich added. “Together, we are expanding access, accelerating opportunity, and strengthening the future of the capital markets.”About Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS)Rock The Street, Wall Street is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing the M in STEM to life by providing high school and university students, especially young women, with financial and investment education, mentorship, and access to careers in finance. Through classroom programming, career exploration, and industry engagement, RTSWS equips students with the knowledge, skills and networks to help them succeed.

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