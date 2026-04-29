CareFor Expands Continuum of Care with Hospice Services in Greater Austin

Supportive Hospice Care from CareFor

Expanded offering brings compassionate, high-touch end-of-life care to Central Texas families.

We believe end-of-life care should feel steady, informed, and fully supported. That means showing up more often, communicating more clearly, and building real relationships with the families we serve.” — Catherine Vergara, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareFor, a leading provider of post-acute and long-term care services , today announced the launch of CareFor Hospice in the greater Austin area. For more than 25 years, CareFor has delivered exceptional care across Central Texas, supporting families navigating the complexities of aging, illness, and injury. Expanding our services to include hospice is a natural next step as we further extend the continuum of care CareFor provides, building on our commitment to go beyond traditional care and deliver peace of mind in every season,” said Catherine Vergara, CEO of CareFor.CareFor Hospice is built on a foundation of frequent visits, clear communication, and a deeply consistent care team ensuring patients and families are supported in a meaningful and reliable way during one of life’s most important transitions.With a team of highly trained nurses, social workers, chaplains, aides, and volunteers, CareFor provides comprehensive symptom management, emotional support, caregiver education, and 24/7 on-call clinical coverage. This level of engagement allows the team to respond proactively to changes, manage symptoms earlier, and provide a steady, reassuring presence for both patients and families. The result is care that evolves alongside the patient’s needs, reducing uncertainty and creating a more stable experience.“What makes our hospice team exceptional is not just their clinical expertise, but the way they take ownership of the entire experience for each family,” said Vergara. “They don’t wait to be called, they anticipate needs, communicate clearly, and show up consistently in ways that truly make a difference.”CareFor is grounded in the belief that clear, direct, and honest communication helps families better understand what is happening, what to expect, and how to make informed decisions. This commitment to transparency and education replaces confusion with clarity, allowing families to feel more confident and prepared at every stage.Consistency is also central to the CareFor experience. Patients and families are supported by a dedicated team that becomes familiar with their preferences, routines, and goals. This continuity builds trust, fosters meaningful relationships, and allows care to be delivered with greater insight and intention.Hospice care is available to individuals with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a physician, and whose health is declining due to a terminal illness. Often misunderstood, hospice represents a shift in focus toward comfort, dignity, and quality of life while also equipping families with the tools and support needed to care for their loved one through all stages of decline.“We believe end-of-life care should feel steady, informed, and fully supported,” Vergara added. “That means showing up more often, communicating more clearly, and building real relationships with the families we serve.”CareFor Hospice is now accepting patients in the Austin area and continues to expand its reach to serve more families in need of elevated hospice care.For more information about CareFor Hospice, please visit www.carefor.com

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