Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Announces CO150 Student Video Contest

“Her Colorado: Stories Across 8 Regions” Invites Students to Explore and Elevate the Women Who Shaped the State

As we commemorate 150 years of statehood, the CWHF Student Video Contest is an opportunity for the next generation to reflect on legacy, place and progress.” — CWHF Executive Director, Barb Beckner

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Colorado’s 150th anniversary, the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) is proud to announce the launch of its 2026 Student Video Contest , “Her Colorado: Stories Across 8 Regions,” inviting students statewide to explore, interpret and amplify the stories of extraordinary women who have shaped Colorado’s past, present and future.The contest will officially open May 1 and run through July 1, 2026, offering students from sixth grade through their final year of undergraduate study the opportunity to create original 2- to 5-minute videos highlighting a Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame inductee and her connection to one of the state’s eight distinct regions.“This year’s contest is designed to connect students to both the women who have shaped Colorado, and the places and communities where their impact lives on,” says CWHF Executive Director Barb Beckner. “As we commemorate 150 years of statehood, this is an opportunity for the next generation to reflect on legacy, place and progress.”A REGIONAL APPROACH TO STORYTELLINGAligned with the CO150 celebration, the 2026 contest introduces a region-based storytelling framework. Students will select from eight regions – including Denver & Cities of the Rockies, Mountains & Mesas, Pikes Peak Wonders and Mystic San Luis – and explore how an inductee influenced that specific place and why her legacy still matters today.Participants are encouraged to incorporate real-world locations tied to their subject’s story, such as landmarks, schools or cultural institutions, and to answer a central question: How did this woman shape this region, and why does her legacy still matter today?To support creativity and depth, optional themes include exploring modern-day impact, highlighting unsung heroes, focusing on pivotal historical moments or imagining how an inductee’s voice would resonate today.CONTEST DETAILS AND PRIZESEligibility: Colorado students, grades 6 through undergraduate levelVideo Length: 2-5 minutesSubmission Deadline: July 1, 2026Format: MP4 or MOVPrizes include:- Grand Prize: $1,000- Second Place: $500- Third Place: $250Finalists will be recognized and invited to participate in the annual CWHF induction ceremony, with winning videos showcased as part of the organization’s broader storytelling and educational efforts.To ensure accessibility and success, CWHF provides a suite of resources for students and educators, including:- Step-by-step video tutorials- Curriculum-aligned materials- Suggested research pathways and locations- Example videos and storytelling guidanceStudents are encouraged to incorporate personal inspiration, connect their subject’s legacy to contemporary issues and showcase their unique creative voice. Submissions will be evaluated based on originality, storytelling clarity, creativity and connection to the contest theme.BUILDING ON A LEGACY OF STUDENT STORYTELLINGThe annual video contest continues to grow as a signature educational initiative for CWHF, engaging young people in historical research, media literacy and creative expression.Winners of the 2025 Student Video Contest included:- Grand Prize: Rhone Peterson, Colorado Mesa University – “All Aboard! A Tale of Elizabeth ‘Baby Doe’ Tabor, Colorado Silver Queen”- Second Prize: Kai Rogers, Thomas Jefferson High School – “Judy Collins”- Third Prize: Cecelia May, Denver School of Arts – “Martha Maxwell, Famous Huntress/Taxidermist”“These students demonstrated the power of storytelling to bring history to life,” says Beckner. “We’re excited to see how this year’s participants interpret Colorado’s legacy through a regional lens.”The Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame was founded in 1985 to inspire by recognizing and preserving the stories of extraordinary women. To date, 205 women have been inducted, representing achievements in every major field of endeavor.Beyond its biennial induction, CWHF extends its mission through traveling exhibits, educational partnerships and youth engagement programs that bring the stories of inductees to schools, libraries, museums and civic institutions statewide. These initiatives ensure that the lessons of resilience, leadership and innovation embodied by inductees continue to inspire Coloradans of all ages.###

2025 Student Video Contest Winner

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.