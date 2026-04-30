Chicago, IL Personal Injury Attorney Wins 2026 Vanguard Award From Cook County Bar Association

Chicago, IL Personal Injury Lawyer Cannon Lambert

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karchmar & Lambert, P.C. is proud to announce that Attorney Cannon Lambert, Sr. has been honored with a 2026 Vanguard Award (Video Here), a distinction that reflects his longstanding contributions to the legal profession and his dedication to providing accessible legal counsel and strong representation for those in need.

Over the course of his 30-year legal career, Attorney Lambert has built a reputation as a seasoned trial attorney who has handled high-stakes matters and pursued meaningful results for clients facing difficult circumstances. His work has included cases that have drawn national attention, including a $600,000 case result for a father who was mistakenly locked in a visitor’s room at the Cook County Jail for nearly two days. He has also secured numerous substantial outcomes for injured clients, including six-figure settlements and verdicts in serious auto accident and premises liability matters.

Lambert's professional accomplishments also include service as President of the Cook County Bar Association, a leadership role that further demonstrates his commitment not only to individual clients, but also to the legal profession and the broader community it serves. The Vanguard Award recognizes lawyers and institutions whose efforts have helped make the law and legal profession more open and more representative of the communities they serve.

About Karchmar & Lambert, P.C.

At Karchmar & Lambert, P.C., we represent individuals and families in personal injury claims, nursing home injury matters, and civil rights violation cases. Our firm is committed to serving clients across the Chicago area and throughout Cook County with dedicated counsel, strategic advocacy, and strong courtroom representation.

To learn more about our firm or schedule a free consultation, visit our website at https://www.getthecannon.com/ or call 312-977-1300.

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