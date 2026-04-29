Norwall PowerSystems Celebrates 30 Years Powering Homes, Businesses and RVs Nationwide

A standby generator from Norwall turns on automatically within seconds after a power outage hits, restoring power until the outage ends.

30 years took us from humble beginnings making small engine repairs to online generator sales surpassing a quarter million generators

After 30 years, we’ve shipped over a quarter-million generators. Our team brings decades of specialized experience and customer friendly sales advice, and ships generators direct from our warehouses.” — Chris Hertsch

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norwall PowerSystems , a pioneer in online generator sales, is celebrating 30 years of helping Americans stay powered through outages, disasters, and everyday needs.The company’s story began in the early 1990s when Jerry Hertsch started repairing small engines in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Demand from RV owners quickly led to generator repairs and sales. In 1996, he formed CJ’s Generators, selling Cummins RV generators . When Generac introduced an innovative generator for home standby power, the company added Generac Guardian Generators to the product line.At the beginning of the internet boom, he launched Norwall PowerSystems and the website norwall.com in 1997, making generators accessible to customers across the country. As Y2K approached, demand for home standby and portable generators surged. In the following years, major weather events like the record 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, Hurricane Ike in 2008, and Hurricane Irene in 2011, increased awareness and demand. After Irene, FEMA encouraged homeowners to consider backup generators.The COVID-19 pandemic and the record 2020 hurricane season created unprecedented demand amid uncertainty. Today, Norwall is a leading supplier of generators for home and commercial backup, RV power, and portable power. Over the years, the company took advantage of key industry milestones, including Champion’s entry into the home standby generator market and the introduction of advanced inverter RV generators, to offer an ever-widening range of options.Norwall continues to innovate by adding solar-ready solutions such as Generac PWRcell energy storage systems and portable power stations. To build brand visibility, President Chris Hertsch and navigator Kaylyn Hertsch compete in off-road truck racing, including the Mint 400, with support from Cummins and Generac.Chris Hertsch said, “After 30 years, we’ve shipped over a quarter-million generators. Our team brings decades of specialized experience and customer-friendly sales advice, and ships generators direct from our warehouses.”About Norwall PowerSystemsNorwall PowerSystems (norwall.com) specializes in the sale of generators and generator equipment, including standby generator systems, portable generators, energy storage systems, and portable power stations. They stock thousands of generators in multiple warehouses. After 30 years, the company has shipped over a quarter-million generators to satisfied customers nationwide.

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