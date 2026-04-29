Jase Medical Launches 'Bunker in a Box': A Complete, Physician-Curated Emergency Preparedness System

Fully integrated preparedness system

Physician-curated kit combining antibiotics, trauma & first-aid supplies, 30-day food, and water filtration in one ruggedized case. Rx and non-Rx versions.

Preparedness shouldn’t mean piecing together kits from a dozen different vendors and hoping it all fits in a closet.” — , said Aaron Asay, PA-C, DMSc

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jase Medical, the physician-led emergency preparedness company, today announced the launch of Bunker in a Box, a comprehensive, physician-curated readiness system designed to keep individuals and families equipped for the unexpected — from natural disasters and grid-down events to extended supply-chain disruptions and medical emergencies far from a hospital or pharmacy.Built around a heavy-duty, wheeled hard case, Bunker in a Box consolidates the four pillars of emergency self-reliance: medication, first aid, food, and clean water, into a single, organized, grab-and-go solution. The system is available in two configurations: Bunker in a Box Rx — includes Jase’s signature physician-prescribed antibiotic and medication kit (the JaseCase + MedDeck) for households that want prescription coverage built in. Bunker in a Box (non-Rx) — delivers the same trauma, first-aid, food, and water capabilities for customers who prefer to source prescription medications separately.“Preparedness shouldn’t mean piecing together kits from a dozen different vendors and hoping it all fits in a closet,” said Aaron Asay, PA-C, DMSc of Jase Medical. “Bunker in a Box was engineered by physicians and emergency-preparedness specialists to give families a single, trusted system, ready when it matters most, and built around the same clinical rigor that defines everything we do.”What’s Inside the Bunker in a BoxEach Bunker in a Box is a complete preparedness system covering trauma and first-aid supplies, emergency food, and clean water, with prescription medications included in the Rx configuration. Every kit is physician-curated for a specific purpose:JaseCase + MedDeck (Rx version): A physician-prescribed antibiotic and medication kit built to treat 80+ infections and medical scenarios when a doctor or pharmacy isn’t accessible. The base kit contains 10 core prescription medications — including amoxicillin-clavulanate, azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, doxycycline, metronidazole, ondansetron, celecoxib, triamcinolone ointment, and methylprednisolone — paired with the MedDeck, a portable set of illustrated instruction cards that walk users through how and when to use each medication in plain language. Optional add-on categories include respiratory/allergy, anti-parasitics, antivirals, steroids/anti-inflammatories, topicals, and OTC supplements.JaseAid: The everyday-carry essential first-aid kit, with bandages, topicals, antiseptics, mini wound-closure tools, dressings, skin-care supplies, sprain and fracture supplies, and an OTC pill pack — designed for cuts, burns, bites, minor sprains, and other common medical scenarios.JaseTrauma: An intensive trauma kit for life-threatening emergencies, including an ETQ tourniquet, Slishman wrap, hemostatic gauze, chest seal, nasopharyngeal airway, compression bandage, sterile abdominal pad, eye shield, large trauma shears, and emergency blanket. Stored inside the JaseMedic bag for rapid access.JaseMedic: A comprehensive, heavy-duty home medical kit equipped for real-world crises — advanced wound care, splints and immobilization, PPE, diagnostic instruments (stethoscope, pulse oximeter, otoscope, digital thermometer), a dental repair kit, and a 9-item OTC pill pack.JasePantry: A 30-day emergency food supply engineered for nutrition, not just calories. Each pantry delivers 2,100 calories and 57 grams of protein per day across 400 servings (63,400 total calories), packaged in oxygen-free Mylar for a 25-year shelf life. Made in the USA with FDA-reviewed ingredients, just-add-water preparation, and a 13-item menu including hearty potato stew, savory beans & rice, buttery herb pasta, brown sugar oatmeal, and an electrolyte drink mix.AquaBrick Water Filter System: A field-proven, BPA-free, food-grade water storage and filtration unit holding 3 gallons per brick, with an integrated DuraFlo filter that removes 99.99999% of bacteria, protozoa, and viruses from tap, stream, or rain water. Stackable for efficient storage and rated for 700 gallons per filter.Emergency Reference Guide: An at-a-glance worksheet for documenting emergency contacts, medical notes, household evacuation plans, and a 6–12-month expiration checklist for kit contents.Engineered for the UnexpectedEvery component of Bunker in a Box is curated by licensed physicians and designed to function as one cohesive system. The wheeled hard case keeps contents protected, portable, and organized — ready to grab during an evacuation or staged in a basement, garage, or emergency closet. Suggested placement diagrams and field-care educational cards are included throughout to help users locate the right supplies under pressure.“Most preparedness products are sold piecemeal, and families end up with overlapping gear and critical gaps,” added Aaron. “We built Bunker in a Box so that on day one a family is covered across the four critical domains — and on day 30, they still have clean water, real food, and the medical supplies to handle what comes.”AvailabilityBunker in a Box and Bunker in a Box Rx are available now at https://jase.com/ Bunker in a Box (non-Rx): https://jase.com/products/bunker-in-a-box Bunker in a Box Rx: https://jase.com/products/bunker-in-a-box JasePlus ™ members receive automatic discounts on Bunker in a Box and on replenishments, plus white-glove restocking support and access to PocketParamedic™, Jase’s on-demand guidance tool for stressful moments.About Jase MedicalFounded in 2021 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, Jase Medical empowers individuals and families to be medically and practically prepared for the unexpected. With support from leading medical experts and preparedness specialists from Boston Children’s Hospital, Columbia University, Harvard Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Stanford University, and the University of Utah, Jase delivers physician-curated solutions for emergency readiness — from prescription antibiotic kits to trauma supplies, long-shelf-life food, and clean water. Jase Medical was named to MountainWest Capital Network’s 2025 Utah 100 Emerging Elite, recognizing the state’s fastest-growing companies. Learn more at https://jase.com/

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