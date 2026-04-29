Author Cari Hitchcock Inspires Global Imagination with Her New Children’s Series, 'The Adventures of Baby Brown Bear'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and creative visionary Cari Hitchcock invites young readers on a globe-trotting journey filled with laughter, learning, and love through her enchanting picture book series, “The Adventures of Baby Brown Bear.”Inspired by her real-life travels with her husband Russell Hitchcock, the legendary lead singer of Air Supply, Cari brings a sense of wonder and global adventure to every page. Each story follows Mr. Kazoo, a rock-and-roll performer, Pookie Boo, his stylish and kindhearted wife, and their lovable yet mischievous travel companion Baby Brown Bear, a teddy bear who always seems to wander into delightful trouble.From the sun-soaked beaches of Australia to the vibrant landscapes of the Philippines, Baby Brown Bear explores real landmarks, meets new friends, and learns lessons about kindness, curiosity, and family. Every book blends humor, culture, and education, making the series perfect for families who want to introduce children to the beauty of the world through stories that teach and inspire.“Traveling the world with Air Supply has given me a deep appreciation for people, culture, and connection,” says Hitchcock. “This series lets children see that adventure can be found anywhere and that love and kindness always bring you home.”About the Series:The Adventures of Baby Brown Bear is an ongoing collection of beautifully illustrated, travel-themed children’s books. Each title features colorful scenes, friendly characters, and gentle lessons designed to spark curiosity about the world. The Adventures of Baby Brown Bear in Australia (ISBN: 9798400582016) takes readers to the Sydney Zoo where Baby Brown Bear meets some new friend from the wild. The Adventures of Baby Brown Bear in the Philippines (ISBN: 9798999276216) follows Baby Brown Bear as he explores Mayon Volcano, Intramuros, and Fort Santiago.Future publications include Mexico, France, New York and Las Vegas, with many additional adventures to come!About the Author:Cari Hitchcock is a singer-songwriter, interior designer, and first-time children’s author who has combined her passions for creativity and travel into a delightful literary journey for families. Through “The Adventures of Baby Brown Bear” series, Cari hopes to inspire children to explore the world with open hearts and joyful curiosity. She and her husband continue to travel the globe on tour with Air Supply, drawing inspiration for future Baby Brown Bear adventures.

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