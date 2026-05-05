AI Workforce Partnership Launches for Small Businesses Under 100 Employees

Nicole Hart and Allan Zheng announce a partnership delivering AI‑powered workforce planning for small businesses under 100 employees.

BackPocket Talent and CareerGPT bring AI workforce planning to small businesses, helping leaders understand evolving roles, essential skills, and team needs.

Small businesses deserve access to the same forward-thinking workforce planning that large companies rely on.” — Nicole Hart

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BackPocket Talent , a strategic HR and operations consultancy, today announced an expanded partnership with CareerGPT , an AI platform used across the United States and United Kingdom to help organizations design future-ready roles and career paths. The partnership is built specifically for small businesses with fewer than 100 employees, giving them access to the kind of workforce forecasting and role evolution models typically reserved for large enterprises.As AI, automation, and new digital tools reshape job design and required skills, many small businesses lack the internal HR capacity to plan for these changes. The BackPocket Talent and CareerGPT model closes that gap by combining human centered consulting with predictive, industry specific AI insights.“AI is not replacing HR. It is strengthening it,” said Nicole Hart , cofounder and CEO of BackPocket Talent. “Small businesses deserve access to the same forward-thinking workforce planning that large companies rely on. By pairing our consultative approach with CareerGPT’s predictive modeling, we help founders understand how roles are evolving, what skills will matter, and how to prepare their teams for the next five years.”CareerGPT’s platform uses a dual model architecture that blends large language models with generative AI to forecast role evolution, map emerging skills, and identify internal mobility pathways. BackPocket Talent interprets these insights and translates them into practical hiring decisions, role redesign, and sequenced implementation plans.The partnership incorporates BackPocket Talent’s three phase workforce analysis model, originally piloted with private medical practices and now adapted for small businesses across industries. The process begins with a role evolution analysis, where the business identifies a role or set of roles to evaluate. Each role is run through CareerGPT to determine what can be automated, what responsibilities are elevated, and how the role evolves over time, supported by sourced, industry specific benchmarks. BackPocket Talent then interviews every employee performing those roles to surface friction points, lost time, and opportunities for additional automation or upskilling, while opening the door to meaningful career pathway discussions. The findings are translated into a sequenced Year 1, 3, and 5 implementation roadmaps designed for small business budgets and operational realities, giving leaders a clear plan to stabilize their workforce, build momentum, and turn people into a competitive advantage.“We created CareerGPT to help organizations proactively plan for the future of work,” said Allan Zheng, founder and CEO of CareerGPT. “Partnering with BackPocket Talent allows us to bring this capability to small businesses in a way that is actionable, ethical, and grounded in real operational needs. Whether it is a manufacturer, a medical practice, or a professional services firm, we can tailor the modeling by industry.”The companies will also launch a monthly briefing series to help small business leaders understand how predictive modeling can strengthen staffing decisions, improve profitability, and support long-term growth. Each session will break down how the consultative model works inside real organizations, offering guidance on role design, skill forecasting, and future fit workforce planning. To learn more about their offerings book a consultation and see where you HR Health is.About the CompaniesBackPocket Talent is a strategic HR and operations consultancy that helps small businesses build strong, scalable people practices. CareerGPT is an AI platform that uses large language models and generative AI to help organizations design future ready roles and map emerging skills. Together, the companies provide predictive, AI powered workforce planning solutions for small businesses under 100 employees.

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