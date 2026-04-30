Hyperion Launches FairMarketValue – An A.I. Platform to Unlock Insights for the $14 Trillion Private Business Economy

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IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperion Intelligence Inc. (“Hyperion”) today debuted FairMarketValue, an A.I. enabled financial intelligence platform that streamlines how companies and advisors access private market data and insights.

FairMarketValue’s innovative platform empowers business leaders with integrated research, institutional private market transaction data, live financial benchmarking and proprietary modeling programs to provide robust enterprise valuations that are critical for optimizing M&A and financing initiatives.

Despite representing more than $14 trillion in enterprise value, the U.S. private business economy lacks the transparency of public markets. FairMarketValue uses A.I. and machine learning to resolve this gap, providing private enterprises with the institutional-grade analytical tools historically reserved for public companies.

The platform offers structured research across 1,012 NAICS industry categories, powered by more than 450,000 private company financial statements and 300,000 verified private market transactions in conjunction with macro-economic and industry specific data sources.

FairMarketValue delivers its leading-edge services through an in-house team of credentialed analysts, including CFAs, CPAs and specialists holding CVA and ABV certifications. The platform’s A.I. architecture automates the heavy lifting of research, data analysis and financial modeling — while maintaining strict professional oversight and confidentiality. Learn more at www.FairMarketValue.com

“We built FairMarketValue to be the financial intelligence layer for private enterprise,” said Brandon Mills, Founding Partner. “By unifying institutional data, A.I. infrastructure and a team of ASC Topic experts, FairMarketValue provides business owners with the structured, defensible insights and support they need to make confident decisions.”

Accounting firms, tax professionals, and registered investment advisors use the platform to expand advisory capabilities without building internal valuation departments, enabling them to deliver formal valuation and transaction-related analysis through FairMarketValue’s in-house team.

“Many advisory firms want to provide more comprehensive financial reporting and deeper valuation insights but face staffing and infrastructure constraints,” said Jay Woods, CEO of Omega Accounting, a middle-market accounting and M&A advisory firm based in Irvine, California. “FairMarketValue provides an integrated execution layer that has strengthened our advisory business and streamlined complex client engagements. Client demand is off the charts.”

The platform was incubated in September of last year and has onboarded thousands of private companies and professional advisors. Development of the underlying data and AI infrastructure began in May 2024.



About FairMarketValue

FairMarketValue is a financial intelligence platform for the private business economy and the trusted advisors who serve it. The platform combines comprehensive industry research, institutional private market transaction data, live financial benchmarking, AI-assisted analysis, and in-house credentialed valuation professionals within a unified system. FairMarketValue is trusted by thousands of private companies and advisory professionals.

Learn more at www.FairMarketValue.com



About Hyperion Intelligence

Hyperion is on a long-term mission to make the private economy more transparent, measurable, and investable. The platform connects directly to source-of-truth financial and accounting systems, normalizing raw ledger data into standardized financial statements and metrics for actionable intelligence.

Learn more at www.HyperionIntelligence.co



Source: Journal of Public Economics Volume 249, September 2025

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