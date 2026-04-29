JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR SALT LAKE CITY

Salt Lake City, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a full-time justice court judge position that will serve Salt Lake City, Utah. The successful candidate will fill a new position recently approved by the Utah Judicial Council.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Salt Lake County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Salt Lake County or an adjacent county either upon appointment or before taking the bench.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office must be completed online at justicecourtvacancies.utah.gov before the deadline. The salary range for the position is $200,210.40 per year and includes benefits. For additional information about working for Salt Lake City, call Kelsey Evans, the Human Resources Recruitment Manager for Salt Lake City, at (801) 535-6699 or email careers@slc.gov.

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 29, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Applications cannot be submitted after the deadline. For questions about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit at least three nominees to Mayor Erin Mendenhall within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Mendenhall will then have 30 days in which to select a finalist. Her selection must then be ratified by the Salt Lake City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

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