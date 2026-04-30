Verified Fuel and CO₂ Savings Achieved with Azra Tech Innovative Sustainable Coating on Panamax Vessel

m/v Crystalia – Verified Operational Performance Data After Durable, Ultra-low-friction, Biocide-free Hull Coating Application m/v Crystalia – Panamax Vessel Operated by Diana Shipping Inc.

Biocide-free, durable ultra-low-friction hull coating system showcases measurable improvements in operational speed and fuel efficiency

During 2024, we further enhanced our collaboration with Azra Tech... Two of our vessels using Azra coatings saved 526Mt of fuel and reduced CO₂ emissions by 1,641Mt”.” — Diana Shipping, a key industry player

LUGANO , SWITZERLAND, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York/Lugano – Azra Tech , through its Swiss-based subsidiary Azra Advanced Materials AG, announces a significant milestone in maritime sustainability.Following the successful application of its advanced, durable, ultra-low-friction, biocide-free hull coating solution across a diverse range of vessel types —serving 25 customers representing a combined fleet of more than 2,500 vessels — the technology has now been deployed on the Diana Shipping Panamax, m/v Crystalia and Capesize, m/v G.P. Zafirakis.The system has demonstrated measurable performance gains, enabling the vessel to avoid approximately 1,973 tons of CO₂ emissions between June 2024 and January 31, 2026. These results validate the coating’s performance under operational conditions and underscore its role in reducing the maritime sector’s environmental footprint.The Greek market adoption was enabled through exclusive representative Green Navis, further cementing the role of regional partnerships in sustainable innovation.Post application sea trials demonstrated an outstanding certified 8% reduction in required power at equivalent speeds compared with the newbuilding sea trial and a 2.7% increase in vessel speed — outcomes that led to the issuance and certification of a new EEXI Vref technical file by Class.Operational data collected over 22 months further confirm an overall fuel efficiency improvement exceeding 10%. Based on this performance, projections from 2024 to 2029 estimate a total CO₂ emissions reduction of approximately 5,660 tons.Diana Shipping, a key industry player, highlighted the value of Azra Tech’s technology in its 2024 ESG Report : “During 2024, we further enhanced our collaboration with Azra Tech... Two of our vessels using Azra coatings saved 526Mt of fuel and reduced CO₂ emissions by 1,641Mt”.Azra Tech’s management stated: “The Crystalia’s EEXI improvement certify by Class represents an outstanding achievement... a meaningful contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—particularly SDG 14: Life Below Water—by protecting marine ecosystems while maintaining high operational performance”.

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