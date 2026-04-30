Fairfax, Virginia Business Litigation Attorney Named in 2026 Super Lawyer Award

Fox & Moghul Attorney Named 2026 Super Lawyer

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox & Moghul is proud to announce that Attorney Faisal Moghul, the firm’s CEO and managing partner, has been named a 2026 Super Lawyer. This recognition underscores our firm’s commitment to providing quality legal representation to clients throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Attorney Moghul has been widely recognized for his work in real estate litigation and has extensive knowledge and experience in construction law, boundary line disputes, and purchase and sale contracts. In addition to representing clients in complex legal matters, he has also shared his insight with the broader legal community by speaking publicly at the Business Law Institute and the American Law Institute, where he has provided guidance to fellow attorneys.

The Super Lawyers award is only given to the top five percent of attorneys each year, highlighting Faisal’s dedication to excellence in his practice. In previous years, Attorney Faisal Moghul was recognized with the Super Lawyers Rising Star award.

About Fox & Moghul

At Fox & Moghul, we serve clients from five offices throughout Virginia and Maryland. Our firm represents individuals, families, and businesses in matters involving business law, commercial litigation, real estate law, estate planning, and estate and trust litigation.

To learn more about our firm, visit https://www.moghullaw.com/ or call 703-652-5506.

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