ProSource Celebrates 20 Years of Secure, Compliant IT and Cybersecurity for Central Florida Organizations

Two decades of managed IT, cloud, and continuity now expanding AI across service delivery and client operations

Reaching 20 years reflects the trust our clients place in us every day. We stay focused on delivering secure and reliable technology that supports real business growth.” — Leon Hart, Founder and CEO, ProSource

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProSource, a Central Florida-based managed IT and cybersecurity provider founded in 2006, today announced the celebration of its 20-year anniversary, marking two decades of helping organizations strengthen security, simplify technology management, and build resilient, compliant IT environments across Orlando, Oviedo, Melbourne, and surrounding Central Florida communities.“Reaching 20 years is a milestone we share with our clients and partners,” said Leon Hart, Founder and CEO of ProSource. “Our mission has always been to deliver technology that’s frictionless, responsive, and secure and today we’re building on that foundation by incorporating AI into how we support, protect, and optimize business technology.”20 years of outcomes-driven IT and securityOver the past two decades, ProSource has supported organizations across industries including healthcare practices (including radiology), finance, education, manufacturing, engineering, and construction helping teams reduce risk, improve reliability, and maintain compliance.What ProSource deliversManaged IT ServicesProSource provides proactive, fully managed IT support designed to keep users productive and systems stable. The company emphasizes standardized, secure environments and responsive service that helps reduce downtime and improve day-to-day operations.Co-Managed ITFor organizations with internal IT teams, ProSource offers co-managed support to extend capacity and fill specialized gaps. This model helps in-house staff move faster while gaining added expertise across tools, security, and infrastructure.CybersecurityProSource helps organizations protect systems, users, and data against modern threats with a security-first approach. Its cybersecurity services are designed to reduce risk, strengthen defenses, and improve visibility across the environment.Disaster Recovery / Business ContinuityProSource supports clients with strategies and systems that help keep businesses running through disruptions whether caused by outages, cyber incidents, or natural events. The goal is to reduce recovery time and protect critical operations.IT for RadiologyProSource provides specialized IT support for radiology environments, where uptime, performance, and secure access are essential. The company focuses on the technology foundations needed to support imaging workflows and reliability expectations.Compliance as a ServiceProSource helps organizations navigate and maintain compliance requirements by pairing technical controls with ongoing guidance and support. This helps clients build repeatable processes that stand up to audits and security expectations.Cloud ServicesProSource supports cloud planning, migration, and management to help organizations modernize infrastructure without sacrificing control or security. The company also notes it has built and operates its own data center infrastructure, enabling tailored hosting and cloud solutions.Expanding AI across ProSource’s service experienceAs ProSource enters its next chapter, the company is expanding how it uses AI to help clients work smarter and respond faster in an increasingly complex threat landscape. This includes embedding AI into internal service workflows to improve speed, consistency, and insight and helping organizations adopt practical AI tools such as Microsoft Copilot with a focus on governance, security, and responsible use.“AI should be practical, not hype,” Hart added. “We’re focused on using it to reduce busywork, improve visibility, and strengthen security controls without compromising compliance or trust.”Looking aheadProSource will recognize the anniversary throughout 2026 with client spotlights and educational content focused on security readiness, business continuity, cloud modernization, and responsible AI adoption for small and mid-market organizations in Central Florida and beyond.About ProSourceFounded in 2006, ProSource provides managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, continuity, and compliance services for organizations across Central Florida serving the Orlando, Oviedo, and Melbourne region and working with clients across industries including healthcare, finance, education, manufacturing, engineering, and construction.

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