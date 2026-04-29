Influential Women Highlights Rosa J. Nuñez: Founder of Inclusion Forward Group Driving Culture and Leadership

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Organizations Align Inclusion, Culture, and Performance Through Strategic DEI Leadership and Executive CoachingMassachusetts — Rosa J. Nuñez is a visionary leader in the field of organizational culture, inclusion, and human-centered leadership, and the Founder and CEO of Inclusion Forward Group™ (IFG), a leadership and culture consultancy launched in October 2025. Through IFG, Rosa partners with organizations to embed inclusion, belonging, and human-centered leadership into the core of how they operate, lead, and grow—helping businesses create environments where both people and performance thrive.With more than 15 years of experience, Rosa brings deep expertise across culture transformation, inclusive leadership strategy, executive coaching, leadership development, and organizational change. Her work focuses on translating culture and inclusion from abstract values into clear, actionable leadership behaviors that drive performance. By helping leaders translate values into everyday practices—how decisions are made, how teams are supported, and how culture is experienced—she ensures that inclusion becomes a tangible and sustainable part of organizational success.Before founding IFG, Rosa built an impressive career across globally recognized organizations. She spent over a decade at Accenture, where she held roles spanning learning, analytics, and culture and inclusion strategy. She later served in senior leadership positions at Omnicom Media Group and BCW Global, further strengthening her expertise in driving cultural and organizational change. Rosa then spent six years as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at Foley Hoag, where she developed an award-winning, nationally recognized culture and inclusion strategy that positioned the firm as a leader in modern workplace practices.Rosa’s leadership philosophy is grounded in empathy, kindness, and integrity. She is known for meeting individuals and organizations where they are, fostering trust through deep listening, and guiding leaders toward meaningful and measurable change. Her approach emphasizes that true culture transformation occurs when people feel seen, valued, and empowered—while also maintaining the accountability necessary to drive results.Rosa attributes her success to resilience, determination, and a commitment to continuous learning. She believes that empathy and collaboration are not just interpersonal values, but critical leadership strengths that enhance performance and build strong, high-performing, and inclusive cultures. Her solution-focused mindset allows her to turn challenges into opportunities, consistently seeking growth and improvement in every experience.Throughout her career, Rosa has also been guided by impactful advice: to show up consistently, regardless of circumstances. She emphasizes that resilience is built through discipline—continuing to lead, learn, and perform even in the face of setbacks. This mindset has shaped her leadership style and continues to influence how she supports others in their professional journeys.As a leader and mentor, Rosa is passionate about empowering the next generation, particularly young women entering the leadership and culture space. She encourages embracing non-linear career paths, taking calculated risks, and viewing setbacks as opportunities for growth rather than limitations. Her guidance reflects her belief that success is built through adaptability, curiosity, and perseverance.Rosa also recognizes the evolving challenges within today’s workplace landscape, particularly in navigating an increasingly complex and polarized environment. She notes that misalignment, miscommunication, and competing narratives around workplace culture can complicate progress, making it essential for leaders to communicate with clarity, credibility, and trust. At the same time, she sees a significant opportunity to reframe the conversation—focusing on shared goals, strengthening leadership capability, and fostering respectful, results-driven dialogue. For Rosa, inclusive leadership is not about programs or labels, but about building the mindset and skillset required to lead effectively, translate culture into action, and drive performance through people.Her contributions have earned widespread recognition, including being named to the 2025 ALX Top 100 Most Influential Latinos in Massachusetts, DiversityGlobal Magazine’s Top 15 Influential Women in Diversity, and Women We Admire’s Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers. Despite these accolades, Rosa measures success by the impact she creates—helping leaders grow, cultures evolve, and organizations achieve meaningful, lasting change.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Rosa is deeply grounded in family and community. She is a proud mother of two sons and enjoys cooking, traveling, and spending time with loved ones. These personal values continue to inspire her work, reinforcing her commitment to building inclusive environments both inside and outside the workplace.Through Inclusion Forward Group™, Rosa J. Nuñez continues to shape the future of leadership—advancing a vision where culture, inclusion, and performance are seamlessly connected as core drivers of organizational success.Learn More about Rosa J. Nuñez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rosa-nunez or through her website, https://www.inclusionforwardgroup.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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