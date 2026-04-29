Block Aero and ILS Announce Strategic Integration Partnership to Connect Blockchain-Enabled Asset Management Platform

Block Aero and ILS Leadership

This integration will connect Block Aero's private blockchain-based aviation asset management platform with ILS, the world's most dynamic aerospace marketplace.

As the aerospace aftermarket becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, customers expect their technology providers to work seamlessly together” — Todd Siena, CEO of Block Aero

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Block Aero Technologies ("Block Aero"), an aviation asset management software company for the aerospace industry, and Inventory Locator Service, LLC ("ILS"), announced this month that the companies have entered into an integration partnership agreement to connect their respective platforms for mutual customers.Under the agreement, Block Aero and ILS will integrate ILS application programming interfaces (APIs) into the Block Aero platform, creating connectivity between Block Aero's aviation asset management environment and the ILS marketplace. The integration is intended to support customers who use both platforms by enabling more seamless movement between aviation asset records, associated documentation, and parts sourcing and listing workflows.“At ILS, we continue to prioritize part provenance because it promotes a more transparent ecosystem where buyers can operate with confidence,” said Ashley Neeley, VP of Product Services at ILS. “When documentation is accurate, accessible, and embedded directly into the workflow, it reduces friction, builds trust, and strengthens accountability across the entire aviation aftermarket community.”ILS is a global aerospace marketplace and intelligence platform that connects buyers and sellers, enabling them to find, buy, sell, and analyze aviation parts and repair services more efficiently. Block Aero provides aviation asset management software through a private, permissioned blockchain network designed to support traceability, documentation management, and collaboration across the aviation supply chain.Through the partnership, the companies intend to provide shared customers with a more integrated digital experience by reducing disconnected processes and improving the flow of information between internal asset management systems and marketplace activity."As the aerospace aftermarket becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, customers expect their technology providers to work seamlessly together,” said Todd Siena, CEO of Block Aero. “I still remember my first day at our family-owned parts distribution facility in Florida, where ILS was the go-to source for finding parts. Eighteen years later, it’s an honor to announce that Block Aero is integrating with ILS. This integration will streamline buying and selling for our shared customers and enhance data exchange across organizations, creating a more efficient and connected marketplace.""ILS has long been focused on helping aviation companies connect more efficiently with the global marketplace," said John Herrman, GM & EVP of ILS. "Our integration partnership with Block Aero supports that goal by giving mutual customers a more connected way to manage and act on their asset and parts information."The companies expect the integration to support a broad range of aerospace industry participants, including airlines, MROs, parts suppliers, lessors, asset managers, and aftermarket service providers.About Block AeroBlock Aero Technologies Limited is an aviation asset management software company serving the aerospace industry through a private, permissioned blockchain network. The Block Aero platform is designed to support digital asset management, traceability, documentation workflows, and multi-party data collaboration across the aviation ecosystem.Learn more at www.block.aero About ILSInventory Locator Service (ILS) stands as the world’s most dynamic aerospace marketplace and intelligence platform, uniting 29k+ buyers and sellers of aviation parts and services across 125+ countries. Since its establishment in 1979, ILS has developed a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to optimize procurement and sales efforts, increase supply chain visibility, and boost operational efficiency.ILS Media Contact:Hillary WalkerMarketing Campaigns & Operations Leadhwalker@ilsmart.comLearn more at www.ilsmart.com

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