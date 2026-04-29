Singer and Actor KIM JONGHYEON Successfully Concludes the COMING HOME Seoul Fan Meeting

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

Starting May 9th, KIM JONGHYEON will meet more fans in Asia through the fan meeting tour in four more countries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer and actor KIM JONGHYEON has successfully concluded his first solo fan meeting in Seoul since completing his military service. Just as the fan meeting’s title, COMING HOME, suggests, the artist made a heartfelt reunion with his fans, &U, after about one year and eight months. Held from April 25th to 26th at the NOL Theater Hapjeong Dongyang Life Hall in Seoul, COMING HOME spanned three shows, and KIM JONGHYEON curated different stage setups and segments for each show to provide the best experience for the audience and to show his appreciation for fans. Through each show, fans were able to enjoy a variety of interactive segments, such as sharing the artist’s personal anecdotes from his daily life, doing a live Q&A session, and playing a random dance challenge for KIM JONGHYEON to catch up on viral challenges he missed during his military service. The setlist also included tracks that were rarely seen on stage, including “Blaze” and “to.(&U)” from his first mini-album, MERIDIEM, and “New Season,” “Whatever,” and “I’m so dirty, How can I love you” from his second mini-album, Brilliant Seasons.“With a successful Seoul fan meeting, I’ll be able to continue my Asia tour with confidence, thanks to all my fans. I’ll continue working hard to show cool performances to &U, so please look forward to my activities in the future.” - KIM JONGHYEONThe Seoul show was the first stop of his Asia fan meeting tour for COMING HOME. In May, he’ll meet fans in Tokyo (May 9th) and Taipei (May 17th), then in June, he’ll visit Hong Kong (June 7th) and Bangkok (June 13th), where he will conclude his Asia fan meeting tour. Tickets for the Tokyo and Taipei shows are now available for purchase, and more detailed information about the Hong Kong and Bangkok stops will be available soon on Redslippers Production’s official social media ABOUT KIM JONGHYEONKIM JONGHYEON is a Korean singer and actor under Evermore Entertainment. He debuted in 2012 as a member of a K-pop boy group, NU’EST, then as a soloist in 2022 with the first mini-album MERIDIEM. He made his acting debut in 2016 with the Japanese movie titled Their Distance, and took the leading role in the Korean drama Let Me Be Your Knight, which aired from November 2021 to January 2022 on SBS. Then he took more leading roles in multiple dramas, including It Was Spring, Sound Candy: Fill Me With Your Sound, and My Friend’s Graduation Ceremony. As a versatile artist with great talents in acting, rap, and vocal performance, KIM JONGHYEON is steadily building a distinct musical identity and is determined to showcase his artistry with his fans around the world.

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