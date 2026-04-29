Build the Workforce: Construction Workforce Development Summit to Connect Talent, Industry, and Opportunity in Dallas

Event Flyer

Construction Workforce Development Summit connects talent to careers, industry leaders, and real pathways to economic mobility in Southern Dallas.

This summit connects talent to opportunity by showcasing the range of careers in construction, expanding access, and creating pathways that support communities and economic mobility.” — Asheya Warren

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRAXIS Strategic Consulting, in partnership with Turner Construction Company and regional workforce leaders, will host the Build the Workforce : Construction Workforce Development Summit at DEC RedBird Innovation Center at The Shops at RedBird, bringing together industry, education, and community stakeholders to address one of North Texas’ most urgent challenges: building a skilled and sustainable workforce for the construction and built environment sector.North Texas continues to experience rapid population and infrastructure growth, placing increased demand on the construction workforce. At the same time, many employers are navigating labor shortages while untapped talent pools remain disconnected from career opportunities. The summit is designed to help close that gap by bringing industry and workforce systems into closer alignment.The one-day summit, taking place from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, is designed to connect emerging talent, job seekers, and career changers with direct pathways into construction careers. The experience will feature workforce resources, career coaching, and two panel discussions focused on economic mobility and construction workforce solutions.“As North Texas continues to grow, the demand for a prepared workforce is not just an industry issue, it is a regional economic priority,” said Asheya Warren, Founder of PRAXIS Strategic Consulting and moderator for the event. “This summit makes the connection between opportunity and access, ensuring that people can see themselves in these careers and understand how to get started.”Industry + Workforce Collaboration in ActionThe summit reflects a strong cross-sector commitment to workforce development, with participation from leading contractors, workforce organizations, and economic development partners.Committed participants include Diamond Discovery Sponsor OIC of America, along with workforce partnership support from Goodwill Industries of Dallas and Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas.A sampling of confirmed exhibitors include:- Austin Commercial- Azteca Omega Group- The Beck Group- Builders of Hope CDC- Butler & Butler Construction- Carrco Painting Contractors- CTS Lonestar- Quality Labor Management- Skilled Workforce- Source Building Group- Turner Construction- Trust for Public Land- Workforce DallasAdditional participation includes organizations such as the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association and the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, among others.A Different Kind of Workforce EventUnlike traditional career fairs, the summit is designed as an interactive, experience-driven environment. Attendees will engage directly with general contractors, trade partners, workforce organizations, and training providers through a “Blueprint Passport” model that encourages hands-on learning and meaningful conversations.Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore live career pathways, participate in hiring conversations, and connect with training and workforce support resources that provide immediate next steps beyond the event.Participants will also have access to career coaching, resume support, and soft skills development provided by Dallas Innovation Alliance.Featured PanelsThe summit will include two featured conversations bringing together leaders from across sectors:Construction & Economic Mobility Panel (11:00 AM)Exploring how construction careers contribute to long-term economic growth, community development, and pathways to generational wealth.Panelists include:- Byron Sanders, Arete Health/ DISD Trustee- Lynn McBee, Workforce Dallas- Louis J. King II, OIC of America- Kendyll Locke, Deputy Chief of Staff- Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett- Nick Barker, Turner ConstructionPathways to Work Now: Attracting, Training & Hiring Talent in Construction Careers (1:00 PM)Focused on immediate workforce solutions, training pathways, and hiring strategies.Addressing a Regional NeedWith continued population growth and infrastructure demand across North Texas, the construction industry faces increasing pressure to expand its workforce. The summit is part of a broader effort to align education systems, workforce programs, and industry leaders around scalable, practical solutions.“This summit connects talent to opportunity by showcasing the full range of careers in construction, expanding access, and creating pathways that support strong communities and long-term economic mobility,” said Asheya Warren.The Build the Workforce Summit is part of a broader effort to create more intentional, scalable connections between industry demand and workforce supply across the region.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Build the Workforce: Construction Workforce Development SummitWhen: Wednesday, April 30, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PMWhere: DEC RedBird Innovation Center (South Wing Entrance), The Shops at RedBirdWho Should Attend: Students (18+), job seekers, career changers, workforce organizations, and industry professionals

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