SecureFutures to Host 18th Annual Investment Conference Featuring National Finance Leaders

Milwaukee event brings together top investors while supporting teen financial education

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureFutures , a nonprofit focused on building financial capability for teens, will host its 18th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Baird Center Rooftop Ballroom.The annual conference brings together leading voices in finance and investing for an afternoon of market insights and discussion, while raising critical support for financial education and mentorship programs serving teens across Wisconsin.This year’s featured speakers include:• Keynote Speaker: Jeff Wang, Founder and Managing Partner of Augnition Global Investors• Economic Overview: Liz Thomas, Head of Investment Strategy at SoFi• Investment Idea Presentations: Tyndale Brickey, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager, Special Global Equity at Allspring Global Investments, and Rob Haugen, CIO and Co-Portfolio Manager of The Trenchless Fund at River1 Asset ManagementConference emcees Max Mann, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Baird, and Eric Nohelty, Client Special Services Director at Godfrey & Kahn, will guide the program, bringing their perspectives on both the financial insights shared on stage and the broader impact of the event.“The Investment Conference is always a highlight because of the caliber of ideas and perspectives shared,” said Mann. “It’s even more meaningful knowing it supports giving young people the tools and confidence to navigate their financial futures.”“What draws people to this event year after year is the quality of the insights and the opportunity to be in the room with other thoughtful investors,” said Nohelty. “The fact that it also supports financial education for teens makes it even more impactful.”Now in its 18th year, the SecureFutures Investment Conference has become a signature event for the region’s financial community. Proceeds from the event directly support SecureFutures’ programs, which provide teens with financial education, career planning tools, and one-on-one mentorship. Last year’s conference drew more than 500 attendees and generated over $498,000 to expand access to these programs.About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit dedicated to helping teens build financial capability through education and mentorship. Since 2006, the organization has reached more than 145,000 teens and young adults. Learn more at securefutures.org

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