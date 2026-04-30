AMR Rentals Ski & Board Adds Black Crow Skis to Its Breckenridge Lineup

AMR Rentals Ski & Board in Breckenridge, CO now carries Black Crow skis, adding a trusted performance line to its local rental and retail selection for guests.

Adding Black Crow Skis to our lineup gives our customers access to a ski brand built for serious mountain performance and it fits exactly the kind of experience we want people to have in Breckenridge.” — Dave Stillman, Owner of AMR Ski & Board Shop

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMR Rentals Ski & Board has announced the addition of the Black Crow ski line to its Breckenridge shop, expanding its inventory with a performance-focused brand that has built a strong following among skiers who prioritize on-mountain versatility and craftsmanship.

Black Crow Skis has earned recognition in the ski community for producing skis designed to perform across varied terrain and conditions. The addition of the brand to AMR Rentals Ski & Board’s inventory reflects the shop’s ongoing commitment to stocking equipment that meets the expectations of both visiting skiers and experienced locals who demand more from their gear.

Located steps from Breckenridge Mountain at 400 North Park Avenue Ste 9A Breckenridge, CO 80424, AMR Rentals Ski & Board offers snow ski rental in Breckenridge alongside retail and service options for skiers and snowboarders throughout the season. The shop’s proximity to the lifts and hands-on approach to equipment fitting make it a natural home for a brand like Black Crow, whose skis are built to be skied, not just admired on a rack.

Customers visiting the shop can speak with staff about which Black Crow models best fit their skiing style and the current mountain conditions in Breckenridge. The addition of the line rounds out an inventory designed to serve a wide range of skier profiles, from first-time renters to performance-oriented riders looking for something beyond a standard fleet ski.

A Message From the Owner

“Adding Black Crow Skis to our lineup gives our customers access to a ski brand built for serious mountain performance and it fits exactly the kind of experience we want people to have in Breckenridge,” said Dave Stillman, Owner of AMR Ski & Board Shop.

About AMR Rentals Ski & Board

AMR Rentals Ski & Board is a ski and snowboard rental and service shop located at 400 North Park Avenue Ste 9A Breckenridge, CO 80424. The shop serves visitors and locals throughout the Breckenridge area, offering snow ski rental in Breckenridge along with snowboard rentals and pro-level equipment service. For more information, visit www.amrskishop.com.

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