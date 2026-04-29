Juggernaut Systems Express, Pill Pals® Pharmacy, and The Health Pals® Foundation Release Pill Pals® Module for OpenEMR
Juggernaut Systems Express, Pill Pals® Pharmacy, and The Health Pals® Foundation Announce No-Cost Pill Pals® Module for OpenEMR
A Practical Tool for OpenEMR Users
This technology partnership helps bridge open-source electronic medical record systems and direct-pay mail-order pharmacy services. By reducing software-cost barriers, JSE and Pill Pals® aim to help clinics access a simplified prescription-routing option for eligible non-CII medications and transparent, cost-conscious pricing for patients.
“Many independent clinics are looking for practical ways to simplify prescribing without adding another recurring software fee,” said Sherwin Gaddis, founder of JSE. “With the Pill Pals® Module, our goal is to create a secure, accessible bridge between OpenEMR users and Pill Pals® Pharmacy while also supporting the OpenEMR community.”
Increasing Access to Therapies
The module connects registered OpenEMR users with the Pill Pals® Pharmacy Network. The Pill Pals® Pharmacy Network focuses on patient access, cost-conscious service, and clinician-directed pharmacy support.
Providers using the Pill Pals® Module may access transparent direct-pay pricing for:
• Metabolic and wellness therapies, such as insulin
• Dermatologic medications, including common topical therapies like tretinoin and retinol
• Hormonal replacement therapies for both women and men
• Wellness therapies such as prescription Vitamin C (ascorbic acid)
• Other eligible non-CII prescriptions available through the Pill Pals® Pharmacy Network
Please Note: As stated on the Pill Pals’ website, a doctor’s prescription is required for all purchases with Pill Pals Pharmacy.
Philanthropy Through Prescribing
Beyond cost savings, the module is intended to support open-source healthcare technology. A portion of proceeds from prescriptions filled through the Pharmacy Network will be donated to the OpenEMR Foundation, supporting continued development, maintenance, and security of the OpenEMR platform at no additional cost to the healthcare provider. Funding for the development of the module was provided by The Health Pals® Foundation, the nonprofit sister organization of Pill Pals® Pharmacy.
No Monthly Software Cost
While some prescribing tools may require monthly software subscription fees, the Pill Pals® Module is available to participating clinics at no monthly software cost.
“Our mission has always been Making Sense of Health™,” says Dr. Felicia Eddings of The Health Pals® Company. “Our intention in partnering with JSE to support this module is to make prescribing easier for clinicians without increasing operational burden.”
Seamless Workflow
The module integrates into the OpenEMR environment. Once activated, a “Send To Pill Pals” button appears within the patient medication workflow. Pill Pals® then reviews eligible prescriptions and, when appropriate, fulfills and ships the medication directly to the patient.
Security and Availability
The Module Core, developed by JSE, is designed to support secure data transmission and HIPAA-conscious workflows. The Pill Pals® Module is available to eligible OpenEMR users in the United States and its territories where Pill Pals® services are available. Providers interested in using the Pill Pals® Module are encouraged to register through the link below:
https://pillpals.co/openemr/openemr-open-emr-clinic-registration-page/
Through funding from The Health Pals® Foundation, Pill Pals® Module users may receive software support and updates from the development team at JSE.
About Juggernaut Systems Express
JSE is a technology consultancy specializing in healthcare IT integrations and secure systems architecture. Since 2010, JSE has built technical bridges that connect modern providers with healthcare and pharmacy technology solutions.
About Pill Pals® and Health Pals®
Pill Pals® is a licensed Pharmacy. Through its network facilities, Pill Pals® helps provide high-quality medications at affordable prices. Pill Pals® has been providing pharmacy services since 2021. The nonprofit Health Pals® Foundation supports initiatives focused on healthcare affordability, accessibility, and technology-enabled care. The Foundation seeks to improve outcomes for hospitals, clinicians, patients, and other stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.
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Media Contact:
Juggernaut Systems Express
Sherwin Gaddis
Phone: 757 328 2736
Email: sherwin@affordablecustomehr.com
Website: https://www.affordablecustomehr.com/
Pill Pals® Pharmacy Network
Dr. Felicia Eddings, Pharm.D.
1100 Historic 66 West
Waynesville, Missouri 65583
Phone: 855 816 PALS (7257)
Email: info@pillpals.co
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-health-pals-company
Website: www.pillpals.co
Dr. Felicia Eddings, Pharm.D.
The Health Pals Company, LLC
+1 877-928-9748
email us here
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User Explanatory Video for Pill Pals OpenEMR Module
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