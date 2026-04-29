Juggernaut Systems Express, Pill Pals® Pharmacy, and The Health Pals® Foundation Release Pill Pals® Module for OpenEMR

Philanthropy Through Prescribing

Juggernaut Systems Express, Pill Pals® Pharmacy, and The Health Pals® Foundation Announce No-Cost Pill Pals® Module for OpenEMR

This new OpenEMR module is designed to help participating clinics send eligible prescriptions directly to the Pill Pals® Pharmacy Network at no monthly software subscription cost.” — Sherwin Gaddis

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juggernaut Systems Express (JSE), Pill Pals Pharmacy , and The Health PalsFoundation today announced the launch of the Pill PalsModule for OpenEMR , an EMR Software that is used to care for over 30 million patients in the United States. The module is designed to allow OpenEMR users to send eligible non-CII prescriptions directly to the Pill PalsPharmacy Network through a streamlined workflow. There is no monthly subscription or service charge for use of the module.A Practical Tool for OpenEMR UsersThis technology partnership helps bridge open-source electronic medical record systems and direct-pay mail-order pharmacy services. By reducing software-cost barriers, JSE and Pill Palsaim to help clinics access a simplified prescription-routing option for eligible non-CII medications and transparent, cost-conscious pricing for patients.“Many independent clinics are looking for practical ways to simplify prescribing without adding another recurring software fee,” said Sherwin Gaddis, founder of JSE. “With the Pill PalsModule, our goal is to create a secure, accessible bridge between OpenEMR users and Pill PalsPharmacy while also supporting the OpenEMR community.”Increasing Access to TherapiesThe module connects registered OpenEMR users with the Pill PalsPharmacy Network. The Pill PalsPharmacy Network focuses on patient access, cost-conscious service, and clinician-directed pharmacy support.Providers using the Pill PalsModule may access transparent direct-pay pricing for:• Metabolic and wellness therapies, such as insulin• Dermatologic medications, including common topical therapies like tretinoin and retinol• Hormonal replacement therapies for both women and men• Wellness therapies such as prescription Vitamin C (ascorbic acid)• Other eligible non-CII prescriptions available through the Pill PalsPharmacy NetworkPlease Note: As stated on the Pill Pals’ website, a doctor’s prescription is required for all purchases with Pill Pals Pharmacy.Philanthropy Through PrescribingBeyond cost savings, the module is intended to support open-source healthcare technology. A portion of proceeds from prescriptions filled through the Pharmacy Network will be donated to the OpenEMR Foundation, supporting continued development, maintenance, and security of the OpenEMR platform at no additional cost to the healthcare provider. Funding for the development of the module was provided by The Health PalsFoundation, the nonprofit sister organization of Pill PalsPharmacy.No Monthly Software CostWhile some prescribing tools may require monthly software subscription fees, the Pill PalsModule is available to participating clinics at no monthly software cost.“Our mission has always been Making Sense of Health™,” says Dr. Felicia Eddings of The Health PalsCompany. “Our intention in partnering with JSE to support this module is to make prescribing easier for clinicians without increasing operational burden.”Seamless WorkflowThe module integrates into the OpenEMR environment. Once activated, a “Send To Pill Pals” button appears within the patient medication workflow. Pill Palsthen reviews eligible prescriptions and, when appropriate, fulfills and ships the medication directly to the patient.Security and AvailabilityThe Module Core, developed by JSE, is designed to support secure data transmission and HIPAA-conscious workflows. The Pill PalsModule is available to eligible OpenEMR users in the United States and its territories where Pill Palsservices are available. Providers interested in using the Pill PalsModule are encouraged to register through the link below:Through funding from The Health PalsFoundation, Pill PalsModule users may receive software support and updates from the development team at JSE.About Juggernaut Systems ExpressJSE is a technology consultancy specializing in healthcare IT integrations and secure systems architecture. Since 2010, JSE has built technical bridges that connect modern providers with healthcare and pharmacy technology solutions.About Pill Palsand Health PalsPill Palsis a licensed Pharmacy. Through its network facilities, Pill Palshelps provide high-quality medications at affordable prices. Pill Palshas been providing pharmacy services since 2021. The nonprofit Health PalsFoundation supports initiatives focused on healthcare affordability, accessibility, and technology-enabled care. The Foundation seeks to improve outcomes for hospitals, clinicians, patients, and other stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.###Media Contact:Juggernaut Systems ExpressSherwin GaddisPhone: 757 328 2736Email: sherwin@affordablecustomehr.comWebsite: https://www.affordablecustomehr.com/ Pill PalsPharmacy NetworkDr. Felicia Eddings, Pharm.D.1100 Historic 66 WestWaynesville, Missouri 65583Phone: 855 816 PALS (7257)Email: info@pillpals.coLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-health-pals-company Website: www.pillpals.co

User Explanatory Video for Pill Pals OpenEMR Module

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